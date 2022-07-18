×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport / Other Sport

Fraser-Pryce sprints to fifth 100m world title at the age of 35

Jamaica sweeps all the medals in the women’s 100m at the World Championship

18 July 2022 - 14:26 Mitch Phillips
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce. Picture: ROGER SEDRES/GALLO IMAGES
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce. Picture: ROGER SEDRES/GALLO IMAGES

Eugene — Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce claimed an astonishing fifth world 100m title at the age of 35 on Sunday when she clocked 10.67 sec to edge Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah in a brilliant Jamaican clean sweep.

Fraser-Pryce got her usual superb start and held her form as fast-finishing Jackson clocked a personal best 10.73 for silver and Thompson-Herah took bronze with 10.81 at the World Championship.

No nation had completed a medal sweep in the women’s 100m at the World Championship, though Jamaica did it at last year’s Olympics with the same three athletes — and also in 2008. The US did the same in the men’s event on Saturday, the first since 1991.

Fraser-Pryce now has five 100m world titles and two Olympic 100m golds and shows no signs of slowing down as Sunday’s mark was the fastest winning time of all those seven global victories.

“It’s my favourite world title — doing it at 35, yes I said 35,” Fraser-Pryce said. “Whenever I’m healthy I’m going to compete. I’m hungry, I’m driven and I always believe I can run faster and I’m not going to stop until I stop believing that.”

She hopes she can be an inspiration to other women. “It’s not easy, I don’t just turn up — I have to work,” she said. “I can’t even imagine the amount of times I’ve had setbacks and I’ve bounced back and I’m here again. To continue to do it at 35, having a baby, still going, hopefully I’m inspiring women that they can make their own journey.”

Jackson was surprised to learn she is now the third-fastest Jamaican of all time. “Last year when I switched to the 100m, I was scared but I took my time and here I am today and I feel good to be part of history with the sweep.”

Thompson-Herah, who has won back-to-back Olympic sprint doubles and is second-fastest on the all-time list behind Florence Griffith-Joyner, is still without an individual world title, adding Sunday’s bronze to a 200m silver in 2015.

“I’m not in the best shape of my life, I’ve had shoulder and Achilles injuries that have knocked me about a bit so I’m pleased to have overcome that,” she said. “I’m a fighter, I’m always positive and my World Championship journey does not stop here.”

Dina Asher-Smith, silver medallist in 2019, was fastest out of the blocks in lane eight but though she matched her British record of 10.83 she came up just short. “You had to run a 10.9 low to make the final, which is crazy,” she said.

Her teammate Daryll Neita ran the fastest time yet by someone not making the final (10.97) in the semis.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Cameron Smith storms past Rory McIlroy to win The ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Supercharged Boks have work cut out as All Blacks ...
Sport / Rugby
3.
Philipsen wins Tour de France stage 15 as ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Man United sign Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez
Sport / Soccer
5.
Banyana should pull socks up for Zambia clash, ...
Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.