×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport / Other Sport

It could be one more time for Oosthuizen at The Open

The location, as well as his record at St Andrews and in Majors make SA’s top-ranked player a realistic choice for winner

13 July 2022 - 17:05 Mike Green
SA's Louis Oosthuizen plays an approach shot on the second hole during a practice round ahead of the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews Old Course on July 12 in St Andrews. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ KEVIN C COX
SA's Louis Oosthuizen plays an approach shot on the second hole during a practice round ahead of the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews Old Course on July 12 in St Andrews. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ KEVIN C COX

Louis Oosthuizen is rated a 40-1 chance to win the 150th Open Championship on the Old Course at St Andrews this week. Ordinarily, for a man who won there in 2010, and was runner-up in a play-off loss in 2015, that would look like a pretty good wager.

Times have changed for the SA star, however: from being a good bet in any Major over the past five years, his 2022 Major record looks spotty at best. He withdrew with an injury from the Masters, shared 60th in the PGA Championship, and missed the cut in the US Open. And that’s just a year out from 2021 when he came 26th in the Masters, second in the PGA Championship and the US Open and third in the Open.

His missed cut in the US Open was perhaps not too much of a surprise, coming on the heels of the launch of LIV Golf, to which Oosthuizen has moved. Now, he seems comfortable with the bed he’s made for himself there, and largely immune to the controversies and battles that are raging around that breakaway and that will continue to rage for some time.

“For me, it was where I was in my career, it was probably going to be my last year on the PGA Tour,” he has said. “I always said when I get to that stage around 40, I want to do something else and not just golf in my life. I wanted to try something else. I mean, everyone knows I love being on a farm and being outside and doing stuff.

“So I was almost done, and along came this opportunity where … I can do four years of this and have more time spent with my family after this. I can do what I want to do. So I made the decision. It was a decision between me and my wife about what’s best for where I was right now, and I’m going to grab it and play. And yeah, I’m a professional golfer. It’s decent money we’re going to play for, so why not?”

While his playing schedule is cut way back, his share of eighth in the BMW International Open on the DP World Tour at end-June showed enough form to suggest he will be in good shape when he gets his campaign going on Thursday on a course where he looks more relaxed than just about anywhere in the world.

Though the R&A Celebration of Champions is not a reliable indicator, Oosthuizen looked in great shape and very calm as he helped the team of Nick Faldo, Zach Johnson and John Daly to a win in the fun exhibition on Monday. In particular, his birdie on the 18th looked impressive, with a superb chip from a good drive that took him to two feet from the pin. He also birdied the first.

The location, his record at St Andrews and in Majors generally, and his personal golfing values all conspire to make him a realistic option when it comes to picking a winner this week.

“You’ll always have your Major championships and your big events, which is unbelievable,” he has said. “There’s nothing that’s going to take my Open Championship win away from me, and I nearly won the Masters in 2012. Those are the tournaments I grew up and played for.”

It could be one more time this week for the man who is still SA’s top-ranked player.

SA Tour Golf

LALI STANDER: Sun City event shows golf clubs are a boon for children during holidays

It was as entertaining to watch the top-level players at the Home of the Nedbank Golf Challenge, as it was observing the C- and D-division contestants
Sport
2 hours ago

Best for the game of golf if I win The Open, says McIlroy

Northern Irishman has criticised rebel golfers, but will not begrudge anyone winning at St Andrews
Sport
23 hours ago

The Open returns amid divisive squabbling

Favourite Rory McIlroy calls for a truce between PGA and DP Tours and the rebel LIV Invitational Series
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Bok coach opts for experience for series decider
Sport / Rugby
2.
Red Devils lash Liverpool in Bangkok
Sport / Soccer
3.
When the going gets tough Nienaber’s default ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
Jordy Smith excited at return of World Surf ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Best for the game of golf if I win The Open, says ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

LIV’s Mickelson and Oosthuizen paired up in US Open

Sport / Other Sport

KEVIN McCALLUM: From Depp to Djokovic, and all the other things I won’t miss ...

Opinion / Columnists

Johnson and Garcia to headline $25m Saudi-backed LIV Golf event

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.