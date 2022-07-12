Jordy Smith excited at return of World Surf League in J-Bay Open

Rand stages a mild rebound, but the focus remains firmly on rising prices and the likelihood of further interest rate hikes
Policing by television will not solve SA’s crime crisis
The Electoral Amendment Bill is almost ready and the next stage will be to consider a reworked bill that includes amendments already agreed upon
As the country heads into a fourth week of deep power cuts, South Africans will be looking to political leaders for a solution to the worsening energy crisis
Companies that were desperate for chips are having a ‘toilet-paper moment', with big implications for producers
Further upward pressure on production costs could kick in if the Reserve Bank hikes interest rates quicker than expected
Demand for SA coal and changes to Regulation 28 encourage a shift from energy plant construction
Former finance minister hits out at rivals, saying it’s not credible to promise lots more spending and lower taxes
Jacques Nienaber makes 11 changes to team to meet Wales in Cape Town
Dream Invisible Connections, presented by Strauss & Co, present the next of a series of educational, informative and thought-provoking exhibitions
SA’s surfing sweetheart Jordy Smith is no stranger to “sharky” waters in what he says is one of the world’s most extreme sports.
The World Surf League’s (WSL) J-Bay Open championship returns to Jeffreys Bay for the first time since 2019. The great white shark is common in Jeffreys Bay’s sharky waters, but few attacks result in death.
When Australian professional surfer Mick Fanning last competed in the J-Bay Open he had an encounter with a great white. Shortly after that Fanning encountered another shark while competing in Australia.
“Competing here in Jeffreys Bay or in the ocean in general, there are risk factors. Obviously sharks, marine life, things like that ... SA just has a little bit more. Maybe that’s why it’s one of the most extreme sports in the world,” Smith said.
“Maybe we should throw some lions onto the cricket pitch or rugby field and see how they fare with that.”
At a media conference on Monday Smith spoke about recently becoming a father: “It’s different and at the same time amazing. You chose your surfs wisely, right between nap times.”
The competition will run from July 12 to 21. Competitors are confident about the waves and weather and hope to bring their best performance at Jeffreys Bay’s world-renowned right-hand surf break.
“It’s been some time since we’ve had the contest. We have really good waves on the way so I think if the WSL can just pick the right moments, the supporters and people watching online are really going to be in for a treat,” Smith said.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Jordy Smith excited at return of World Surf League in J-Bay Open
The presence of sharks in the ocean makes the sport ‘one of the world’s most extreme’
SA’s surfing sweetheart Jordy Smith is no stranger to “sharky” waters in what he says is one of the world’s most extreme sports.
The World Surf League’s (WSL) J-Bay Open championship returns to Jeffreys Bay for the first time since 2019. The great white shark is common in Jeffreys Bay’s sharky waters, but few attacks result in death.
When Australian professional surfer Mick Fanning last competed in the J-Bay Open he had an encounter with a great white. Shortly after that Fanning encountered another shark while competing in Australia.
“Competing here in Jeffreys Bay or in the ocean in general, there are risk factors. Obviously sharks, marine life, things like that ... SA just has a little bit more. Maybe that’s why it’s one of the most extreme sports in the world,” Smith said.
“Maybe we should throw some lions onto the cricket pitch or rugby field and see how they fare with that.”
At a media conference on Monday Smith spoke about recently becoming a father: “It’s different and at the same time amazing. You chose your surfs wisely, right between nap times.”
The competition will run from July 12 to 21. Competitors are confident about the waves and weather and hope to bring their best performance at Jeffreys Bay’s world-renowned right-hand surf break.
“It’s been some time since we’ve had the contest. We have really good waves on the way so I think if the WSL can just pick the right moments, the supporters and people watching online are really going to be in for a treat,” Smith said.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
BIG READ: What surfing says about the importance of serendipity in life
Surf’s up in El Salvador, but the locals are down
Training to meet the octopus teacher
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.