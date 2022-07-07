×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport / Other Sport

Injured Nadal unsure about Kyrgios semifinal clash

Spaniard turns up for practice on Thursday but does not know if he will be fit to face Australian

07 July 2022 - 16:32 Agency Staff
Rafael Nadal of Spain trains on a practice court on day eleven of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 7 2022 in London, England. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/SHAEN BOTTERILL
Rafael Nadal of Spain trains on a practice court on day eleven of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 7 2022 in London, England. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/SHAEN BOTTERILL

London — Rafa Nadal turned up for practice at Wimbledon on Thursday a day after the 22-time Grand Slam winner played through an abdominal injury to beat American Taylor Fritz in an absorbing quarterfinal.

The Spaniard was back hitting forehands and backhands on the practice courts at Aorangi Park a day before his semifinal against Nick Kyrgios, and also went through his service motions.

Nadal had said that he did not know if he would be fit to play against Australian Kyrgios, after appearing close to retiring midmatch against Fritz on Centre Court.

The 36-year-old Nadal, who is chasing a rare calendar year Grand Slam after winning the Australian and French Open titles, said he would undergo more scans on Thursday before deciding what to do.

Nadal’s serve speed dropped drastically from the end of the second set against Fritz after he took a medical timeout, but he still clinched the tie in a final-set tiebreaker.

A third Wimbledon title, and first since 2010 on the manicured lawns, plus a US Open triumph at Flushing Meadows in September would see the Mallorcan claim the calendar slam — a feat last achieved in 1969 by Australian great Rod Laver.

Reuters

Kyrgios puts best foot forward to advance to quarterfinals

Unseeded next opponent opens the door to beat his personal best at Wimbledon
Sport
2 days ago

By the numbers | The rise of the big three

Male tennis players with the most single Grand Slam titles in the Open Era (since 1968)
News & Fox
1 week ago

Kyrgios serves up masterclass to blow away Krajinovic

Australian has no time for usual theatrics as he gets into the zone and charges into third round
Sport
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Welsh great Davies heaps praise on Boks’ top lock ...
Sport / Rugby
2.
Spielberg looks for leading role in Vaal sprint
Sport / Other Sport
3.
African Super League to kick off in 2023 with ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
MOGAMAD ALLIE: CAF’s blank cheque for African ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
VINCE VAN DER BIJL: Community builder Dobson has ...
Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.