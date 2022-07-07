Injured Nadal unsure about Kyrgios semifinal clash

Semiconductor firms provide a timely boost with South Korea’s Samsung posting its best second-quarter profit in four years
The overturning of the Roe v Wade abortion ruling is already impeding people’s access to drugs not being used for abortion
Drugmakers charge that extending hard-won deal struck in June to include certain tests and drugs could lead to a broader unravelling of IP protections
ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe and President Cyril Ramaphosa have previously defended cadre deployment
It adds to Europe’s travel chaos and worsens the financial crisis at the Swedish-Danish airline, which estimated it will ground half its flights
Due to the declines economy is unlikely to grow more than 2%, with it probably contracting in the second quarter
Business Day TV talks to CEO of the Small Business Institute, John Dludlu
After return from the pandemic, rules seem to have been thrown by the wayside
Ugly as sin or a beauty to behold? These four new car designs stick to the right
London — Rafa Nadal turned up for practice at Wimbledon on Thursday a day after the 22-time Grand Slam winner played through an abdominal injury to beat American Taylor Fritz in an absorbing quarterfinal.
The Spaniard was back hitting forehands and backhands on the practice courts at Aorangi Park a day before his semifinal against Nick Kyrgios, and also went through his service motions.
Nadal had said that he did not know if he would be fit to play against Australian Kyrgios, after appearing close to retiring midmatch against Fritz on Centre Court.
The 36-year-old Nadal, who is chasing a rare calendar year Grand Slam after winning the Australian and French Open titles, said he would undergo more scans on Thursday before deciding what to do.
Nadal’s serve speed dropped drastically from the end of the second set against Fritz after he took a medical timeout, but he still clinched the tie in a final-set tiebreaker.
A third Wimbledon title, and first since 2010 on the manicured lawns, plus a US Open triumph at Flushing Meadows in September would see the Mallorcan claim the calendar slam — a feat last achieved in 1969 by Australian great Rod Laver.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Injured Nadal unsure about Kyrgios semifinal clash
Spaniard turns up for practice on Thursday but does not know if he will be fit to face Australian
London — Rafa Nadal turned up for practice at Wimbledon on Thursday a day after the 22-time Grand Slam winner played through an abdominal injury to beat American Taylor Fritz in an absorbing quarterfinal.
The Spaniard was back hitting forehands and backhands on the practice courts at Aorangi Park a day before his semifinal against Nick Kyrgios, and also went through his service motions.
Nadal had said that he did not know if he would be fit to play against Australian Kyrgios, after appearing close to retiring midmatch against Fritz on Centre Court.
The 36-year-old Nadal, who is chasing a rare calendar year Grand Slam after winning the Australian and French Open titles, said he would undergo more scans on Thursday before deciding what to do.
Nadal’s serve speed dropped drastically from the end of the second set against Fritz after he took a medical timeout, but he still clinched the tie in a final-set tiebreaker.
A third Wimbledon title, and first since 2010 on the manicured lawns, plus a US Open triumph at Flushing Meadows in September would see the Mallorcan claim the calendar slam — a feat last achieved in 1969 by Australian great Rod Laver.
Reuters
Kyrgios puts best foot forward to advance to quarterfinals
By the numbers | The rise of the big three
Kyrgios serves up masterclass to blow away Krajinovic
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.