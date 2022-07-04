×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport / Other Sport

JT Poston heads to St Andrews after victory at John Deere

US golfer qualifies for Open Championship after posting wire-to-wire win

04 July 2022 - 14:36 Agency Staff
JT Poston watches on at the seventh hole during the final round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, US, on August 4 2019. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/TYLER LECKA
JT Poston watches on at the seventh hole during the final round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, US, on August 4 2019. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/TYLER LECKA

JT Poston’s 2-under-par 69 in Sunday’s final round was enough to secure a three-shot win at the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois.

Poston led wire to wire at TPC Deere Run after opening the week with a 9-under 62. He finished at 21-under 263, three better than Christiaan Bezuidenhout of SA and Emiliano Grillo of Argentina.

Poston not only won his second career PGA Tour title and the accompanying $1.278m prize, but also qualified for this month’s Open Championship at St Andrews in Scotland. Both Bezuidenhout and Grillo also qualified for the Open with their top-three finishes.

“I can’t wait. I’ve always wanted to play in an Open Championship, and this will be my first one,” Poston said. “So for it to be at St Andrews and the 150th is pretty special, and pretty hard to draw it up any better than that.”

Poston slept on a three-shot lead and got off to a hot start with three straight birdies, including a long putt from the fringe at the par-3 third. He left the door cracked open, though, when he posted consecutive bogeys at the par-4 fifth and sixth holes.

He held firm at 20 under by saving 10 straight pars before adding a birdie at the par-5 17th. It marked just the third wire-to-wire win at the John Deere.

“Any time you have the lead it’s just tough to play with the lead,” Poston said. “There is just a little bit of added pressure. Wire to wire, pretty much having the lead from Thursday on, I told all the media after every round that I was just trying to stick to my game plan and I wasn’t going to think about it. The truth is it’s hard not to think about the finish line and what comes with it, all that comes with getting a win out here.”

Grillo got as low as 19 under before bogeying the 12th and 14th holes to drop further back. He matched Poston’s 69.

Bezuidenhout birdied three of his final five holes to finish off a bogey-free 66 and grab the other qualifying position.

“Definitely a confidence booster,” Bezuidenhout said of the T2, his best career finish. “I’ve put in a lot of hard work over the past week, especially my golf swing and just overall my game, my fitness. My trainer is here as well. We’ve been doing a lot of good things over the past few months, so it’s nice to see the results coming through and the hard work is paying off.”

Christopher Gotterup (bogey-free 66) and Scott Stallings (70) tied for fourth at 17 under. Gotterup, a rookie making his fourth start as a professional, birdied each of his final three holes.

“Yeah, just more validation that I do belong out here,” Gotterup said. “And honestly, I didn’t have my greatest stuff this week. Hit it amazing, but just putted pretty poorly until coming down the stretch. So, yeah, you pick up things along the way.”

Field Level Media

LALI STANDER: Media and sponsors turning a blind eye to women’s golf

In a week when female players made astounding progress, all eyes were on the new LIV
Sport
4 days ago

Under PGA pressure, Brooks Koepka swung over to LIV

Player says his opinion changed despite earlier scepticism
Sport
4 days ago

Xander Schauffele uses late rally to win Travelers by two strokes

American pays tribute to younger generation of golfers
Sport
6 days ago

PGA Tour ups prize money, adds events to keep stars

PGA  hits back after accusing Saudi-back LIV series of trying to buy the game of golf
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Bok Willemse had every reason to drop the mic ...
Sport / Rugby
2.
Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz claims first F1 victory in ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Wayde van Niekerk returns to winning ways in the ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Jockey S’manga Khumalo scores his second Durban ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Africa Cup of Nations finals moved to January 2024
Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.