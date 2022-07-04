×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport / Other Sport

Berg icon Robbie Herreveld back to tackle the river

04 July 2022 - 14:19 Dave MacLeod
Robbie Herreveld dominated the Berg Marathon in the 1990s, winning six titles in succession. Picture: BERG ARCHIVES/GAMEPLAN MEDIA
Robbie Herreveld dominated the Berg Marathon in the 1990s, winning six titles in succession. Picture: BERG ARCHIVES/GAMEPLAN MEDIA

As entries poured in for the 61st Berg River Canoe Marathon from July 6-9, former winner Robbie Herreveld added his name for the race he dominated in the 1990s.

Herreveld, who was part of a strong Johannesburg contingent holding sway over the Berg, won it six times in succession from 1991 to 1996, a reign bettered only by Hank McGregor, who won eight back-to-back Berg titles.

Herreveld has relocated to Port Owen in Velddrif, on the Cape west coast, which is the finish of the Berg Marathon, and trains with the West Coast Canoe Club.

He had entered the 60th Berg in 2021 but was forced to sit out as he dealt with a Covid-19 infection. The popular paddler is back in 2022 for what will be his 12th Berg, and admits he is not as fit as he used to be for the tough four-day outing.

“I am going out to enjoy the race, the goal being to finish each of the four days as best I can,” said Herreveld.

“I haven’t done as much training as I would have liked, or the river tripping, or any pre-races, but I am looking forward to meeting up with my fellow paddlers.”

Herreveld still runs his Johannesburg-based kayak store as well as a local factory building specialised tour kayaks for keen paddlers.

He raced his first Berg as a 17-year-old and won the first of his six titles at 19.

Berg icon Solomon in with another podium chance

Berg River icon Solomon will be a factor in the fascinating tactical tussle at the front of a race he believes will be quite different this year
Sport
4 days ago

Maties paddler Oellermann eyes another Berg podium

Study pressure portends a tough outing, though, as she has not had time for distance training
Sport
3 weeks ago

Berg River Canoe Marathon start moves upstream to Val de Vie

The change adds 7km to the race distance through the inclusion of the popular fast-flowing stretch of the Berg River
Sport
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Bok Willemse had every reason to drop the mic ...
Sport / Rugby
2.
Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz claims first F1 victory in ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Wayde van Niekerk returns to winning ways in the ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Jockey S’manga Khumalo scores his second Durban ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Africa Cup of Nations finals moved to January 2024
Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.