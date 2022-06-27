Apprentice Sosibo gets his chance on a fast filly at the Vaal

Any apprentice needs a good horse to try to boost his career and young Siyanda Sosibo gets just that in the sixth race at the Vaal on Tuesday.

Trainer Lucky Houdalakis has booked Sosibo to partner his speedy filly, Lucy English, whose weight will now be reduced to 53.5kg. While he has ridden five winners to date, Sosibo knows it won’t be easy beating the likes of Gavin Lerena, Keagan De Melo and Calvin Habib in the 1,100m contest.

However, if punters look back to Lucy English’s third behind Supreme Warrior in April at Turffontein, they may decide the three-year-old is worth a bet.

In that 1,200m race, Supreme Warrior beat Rollwiththepunches. The winner went on to run second behind Zapatillas in the Kwa-Zulu Natal Guineas and Rollwiththepunches has won his past two starts.

Gavin Lerena rides Mufasa and Paul Peter’s three-year-old is 1.5kg better off with Sean Tarry’s runner, Constable.

Permesso Avanti — a R200,000 daughter of Gimmethegreenlight — rates an each-way chance as Johan Janse van Vuuren’s filly has few miles on the clock.

Sosibo has three other mounts at the meeting and teams up with On Cue in the seventh race. He won on Ashley Fortune’s filly at the Free State track at the end of May.

It might not be easy for On Cue to complete a hat-trick as she is 2kg worse off at the weights with Gavin Lerena’s mount, Benguela Cove. Special Variety, stablemate of On Cue, ran creditably over 1,400m last time out and — reverting to a shorter trip — could notch the third win of her career.

If Integrare gets away on terms, Joe Soma’s three-year-old should go close in the final leg of the Pick Six with Sosibo not without a chance on another Ashley Fortune runner, Edward Longshanks.

Coming In Hot ran out an easy winner of a Work Riders event and it will be interesting to see how Fanie Bronkhorst’s three-year-old fares in this stronger company. The gelding won’t find it easy conceding 8kg to Edward Longshanks.

SELECTIONS

1st Race: (9) Percussionist (7) Miss Soho (13) Tried And True (1) Bee In My Bonnet

2nd Race: (16) Without Equal (15) Thewolfofwolseley (7) Eteeay (5) Captain Throne

3rd Race: (7) Meridius (1) Flow Forever (5) Global Breeze (8) Stepping Out

4th Race: (1) Mercurial Jet (11) Queen Britanna (8) Silk Garden (12) Skyfull

5th Race: (11) Wondering Star (8) Immeasurable (4) Spin Doctor (1) Nartjie

6th Race: (6) Lucy English (2) Mufasa (3) Constable (9) Permesso Avanti

7th Race: (8) Special Variety (3) Benguela Cove (1) On Cue (6) Toto

8th Race: (13) Edward Longshanks (5) Integrate (7) Coming In Hot (14) After Hours