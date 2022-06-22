×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport / Other Sport

Sates swims his way to first World Champions final

22 June 2022 - 15:44 SPORTS STAFF
Matthew Sates. Picture: SUPPLIED
Matthew Sates. Picture: SUPPLIED

Matt Sates booked a place in his first World Championships final in Budapest on Tuesday night.

The 18-year-old from Pietermaritzburg swam 1:57.74 to finish third in his 200m individual medley semifinal to secure a place in Wednesday’s final as the eighth quickest swimmer.

He was second behind Japan’s defending champion Daiya Seto in his morning heat in 1:58.61 to qualify seventh fastest for the semifinals.

Sates reached the semis in the same event at the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo, but progressed no further, making this his first major championship final at international level.

The teenager has been recovering from a cold he picked up before the start of the championships and his coach Wayne Riddin explained: “He definitely is not where he was two weeks ago, but he is getting stronger after five days of antibiotics.

“I keep reminding him the focus is Birmingham [the Commonwealth Games]. If we can get close to the 1:57.43 he swam in Monaco [at the Mare Nostrum series] I will be happy.”

Chad le Clos has withdrawn from the championships after struggling with breathing issues after his 50m butterfly heat at the start of the event. The former Olympic champion has headed to the UK and hopes to be fully recovered in time for the Commonwealth Games in July .

On Tuesday evening, one of the events Le Clos should have swum was dominated by Hungary’s home hero Kristof Milak who shattered the 200m butterfly world record. He powered to victory well clear of any of his rivals in a blistering 1:50.34.

Earlier there were two other South Africans in action. Olivia Nel finished seventh in her 50m backstroke heat in 29.06 to claim 23rd spot overall while Clayton Jimmie also finished seventh in his 100m freestyle heat in 50.68 for 55th place overall.

Brenden Crawford was the only SA swimmer in action on Monday, finishing 26th overall in the 50m breaststroke after securing fourth place in his heat in 28.21.

The SA women’s water polo team had a tough start to their tournament, coming up against the Olympic champions, the US, on Monday and going down 24-2, while the SA men’s side went down 22-4 to Italy on Tuesday.

Artistic swimmer Xera Vegter Maharaj finished in 27th place in the women’s solo free preliminaries on Monday. A day later she finished 32nd in the women’s duet free preliminaries with partner Skye Macdonald.

Records expected to tumble in Durban’s 10km women’s race on Sunday

Route at sea level is ideal for in-form runners, says race director Brad Glasspoole
Sport
22 hours ago

Sky’s the limit for SA teenager Potgieter after Amateur win

Southern Cape junior’s rise from 2,800 in amateur rankings to Major invites has been nothing short of spectacular
Sport
1 day ago

World Athletics and Fifa review transgender rules after Fina change

Swimming’s world governing body Fina voted to restrict the participation of transgender athletes on Sunday
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MOGAMAD ALLIE: Broos’s candid observations about ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
International and local clubs ‘queue for services ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Djokovic top seed at Wimbledon due to Medvedev ban
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Bayern seal €40m deal to buy Sadio Mane
Sport / Soccer
5.
Safa dangles R10m carrot for Banyana to win ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Nationality switch allows Russian-born Dzalamidze to play Wimbledon

Sport / Other Sport

Fitzpatrick wins US Open with ‘one of the best shots’ in history

Sport / Other Sport

Marwing secures top lot at Kenilworth farm yearling sale

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.