×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport / Other Sport

MARK ETHERIDGE: A shot at making aquatic history

Laura Strugnell and Ayrton Sweeney form a unique team in the artistic discipline

BL Premium
16 June 2022 - 16:54 Mark Etheridge

Two of SA’s top aquatic achievers have pooled their talents in a bid to make history at the FINA world championships starting in Budapest on Saturday.

Ayrton Sweeney, 29, has been an international class short- and long-course swimmer since the age of seven. Laura Strugnell, 30, has been an artistic (formally known as synchronised) swimmer since five...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now