MARK ETHERIDGE: A shot at making aquatic history
Laura Strugnell and Ayrton Sweeney form a unique team in the artistic discipline
16 June 2022 - 16:54
Two of SA’s top aquatic achievers have pooled their talents in a bid to make history at the FINA world championships starting in Budapest on Saturday.
Ayrton Sweeney, 29, has been an international class short- and long-course swimmer since the age of seven. Laura Strugnell, 30, has been an artistic (formally known as synchronised) swimmer since five...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now