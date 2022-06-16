Sport / Other Sport MARK ETHERIDGE: A shot at making aquatic history Laura Strugnell and Ayrton Sweeney form a unique team in the artistic discipline B L Premium

Two of SA’s top aquatic achievers have pooled their talents in a bid to make history at the FINA world championships starting in Budapest on Saturday.

Ayrton Sweeney, 29, has been an international class short- and long-course swimmer since the age of seven. Laura Strugnell, 30, has been an artistic (formally known as synchronised) swimmer since five...