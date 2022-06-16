Champion jockey Warren Kennedy to keep the winners rolling

Though he has the jockey’s championship in the bag, Warren Kennedy will want to boot home as many feature race winners as possible in the final six weeks of the season.

The affable 42-year-old rider is reunited with the mare She’s A Keeper in Saturday’s Track And Ball Oaks at Hollywoodbets Scottsville and he will be looking for his sixth win on the five-year-old.

Kennedy is a realist and will know he has little chance of a first Durban July win. His likely mount, Astrix, had his day in the sun in the Premier’s Challenge, but his price of 50-1 for the July 2 race looks about right.

However, She’s A Keeper could form the first leg of a double for the July with Linebacker for the second leg.

This column feels Sparkling Water and Linebacker will give punters a good run for their money and those readers who took the 33-1 (and 5-1 a place) about Mike de Kock’s filly when it was advised in February are sitting pretty.

So — with no rule about backing two horses for a race — it will be worth asking the price of a double coupling She’s A Keeper and Linebacker, now a 13-2 chance after his good run in the Gold Challenge.

Kennedy will be aware Gareth van Zyl’s runner is going to have to be at the top of her game as she faces a tough rival in Light Of The Moon who has played her part in making it a memorable season for the Botes/Vosloo partnership.

Muzi Yeni rode Light Of The Moon into second place in the Woolavington and — as a three-year-old — receives 4kg from She’s A Keeper.

Vaughan Marshall’s runner Scented Princess has place prospects with Anton Marcus who is sure to get the best out of the four-year-old. He knows what he’s up against having ridden She’s A Keeper in her past two starts.

There’s a chance to place another July double in the Track And Ball Derby — this time coupling Vaughan Marshall's four-year-old Senso Unico with stablemate Linebacker.

There were a few pundits who felt Senso Unico could spring a surprise in the Daily News 2000, but in the end he was easily beaten by Safe Passage having to settle for fifth place. Nevertheless, Saturday’s race will be his third run back after a rest so he should be cherryripe.

It would be wrong to underestimate the chance of Dean Kannemeyer’s four-year-old Silvano’s Timer who missed the whole of 2021. His latest win signalled he can quickly make up for lost time.

There can’t be a bigger incentive to attend Sunday’s CTS Farm Yearling Sale at Kenilworth than the fact that Durban July winner Kommetdieding was bought at this annual event.

“Yes, not only a July winner but also a Met winner, Equus champion sprinter and champion three-year-old,” enthused CTS MD Grant Knowles.

Several top studs are represented including Drakenstein who have enjoyed a momentous season notably with Triple Tiara winner Rain In Holland.

Drakenstein consign two yearlings on Sunday and Kevin Sommerville said: “We have lot 38, Mountain Of Smoke, a colt by Erupt out of Pearl Of Bahrain by Western Winter. He is a lovely looking first foal from the Arabian Pearl family which includes William Longsword, Real Princess, Victory Moon and the like. He should take well to training.

“Lot 51 is a filly named Runway Bomb by Lancaster Bomber out of Schiffer, by Var, who is doing very well as a broodmare sire. She is a nice type from a mare who was very fast and has already produced a winner. She has her dam’s looks plus a bit of Lancaster to show,” said Sommerville.

Maine Chance Farms have consigned a Silvano colt out of the mare Mela Stregata.

SELECTIONS

TRACK AND BALL DERBY

1. (1) Senso Unico

2. (7) Silvano’s Timer

3. (4) Salvador Mundi

4. (6) Spring Fling

TRACK AND BALL OAKS

1. (12) She’s A Keeper

2. (6) Light Of The Moon

3. (3) Pink Tourmaline

4. (5) Black Silver