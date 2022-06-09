Incentives for Commonwealth Games medallists and record-breakers

In an unprecedented move, SA athletes winning Commonwealth Games medals in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8 are to receive incentives.

Deputy sport, arts & culture minister Nocawe Mafu made the disclosure at the announcement of members of the team’s first batch of codes in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

“Anybody who breaks a record will be rewarded double double,” she added, without stipulating if she was referring to world records or Games records. She also did not give a value for the medal incentives.

When they have been on offer, incentives have been restricted to the Olympic Games and Paralympic medallists. But if the government is thinking of keeping the Tokyo 2020 tag of R450,000 for gold, R220,000 for silver and R100,000 for medallists, plus extra for their coaches, it could get expensive.

Since 1998, Team SA have won between 33 and 46 medals at each edition of the Commonwealth Games while the combined haul for the last three Olympics and Paralympics has ranged from 10 to 35.

The team to compete in Birmingham will feature more women than men, said chef de mission Lwandile Simelane, though she was unable to give a demographic breakdown because other teams have yet to be announced, such as athletics and the men’s hockey outfit.