×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport / Other Sport

Boxing

Boxing SA probes claim that trainer assaulted boxer

Mike Sediane allegedly threw several punches at Jeff Magagane in the ring

31 May 2022 - 21:15 DAVID ISAACSON
Michael Sediane, right, and his boxer Sithembiso Maduna. Picture: SUPPLIED
Michael Sediane, right, and his boxer Sithembiso Maduna. Picture: SUPPLIED

Boxing SA is probing allegations that a boxer was assaulted by his opponent’s trainer in the ring at the end of a bout in Johannesburg at the weekend.

Trainer Mike Sediane allegedly threw several punches at Jeff Magagane after his 10-round fight against Sithembiso Maduna at the Booysens Boxing Club gym. Magagane was announced winner by decision soon after the incident. 

“The act done by Sediane is contrary to [the] spirit espoused by the Boxing Act and Regulations, and has brought the sport into disrepute,” the regulator said in a statement on Tuesday. 

“Boxing SA takes this matter very seriously and it is currently receiving attention and the boxing stakeholders will be informed in due course of the outcome.”

There is no regulation dictating the sanction, but if Boxing SA looks back far enough it will find that in 1970 boxer Kosie Wiese was banned for two years for “disgraceful conduct”. He allegedly threw chairs at ring officials at a tournament in Cape Town after he lost a fight to Johnny Wood. 

“Boxing is a professional sport, and all licensees are expected to act and conduct themselves professionally at all times,” said Boxing SA, which also apologised to Magagane and his team.

“We will make sure necessary steps are taken. To the public broadcaster [SABC], sponsors and other media houses we sincerely apologise for the conduct of one of our licensees.”

Tyson Fury vows to throw in the towel after TKO win

British boxer retains heavyweight title after stopping Dillian Whyte
Sport
1 month ago

Amir Khan considers retirement after crushing defeat to Kell Brook

I’m an old man now, says British boxer, 35, after sixth-round TKO
Sport
3 months ago

Bulls box clever with former world champion to get players in shape

Sebastiaan Rothmann uses his experience in the ring to unlock a new trend in rugby rehabilitation
Sport
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Pressure will be on new Chiefs coach Zwane from ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Wydad storm to victory over Al Ahly in intense ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Family seek answers after brutal attack on SA ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
Djokovic and Nadal put on night duty despite ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Abramovich closes sale of Chelsea to Boehly-led ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Amir Khan considers retirement after crushing defeat to Kell Brook

Sport / Other Sport

Knocked out of the Olympic ring, boxing will suffer

Sport / Other Sport

Alvarez knocks out Plant, becomes undisputed super-middleweight boxing champion

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.