Boxing SA probes claim that trainer assaulted boxer

Boxing SA is probing allegations that a boxer was assaulted by his opponent’s trainer in the ring at the end of a bout in Johannesburg at the weekend.

Trainer Mike Sediane allegedly threw several punches at Jeff Magagane after his 10-round fight against Sithembiso Maduna at the Booysens Boxing Club gym. Magagane was announced winner by decision soon after the incident.

“The act done by Sediane is contrary to [the] spirit espoused by the Boxing Act and Regulations, and has brought the sport into disrepute,” the regulator said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Boxing SA takes this matter very seriously and it is currently receiving attention and the boxing stakeholders will be informed in due course of the outcome.”