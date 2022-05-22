Ons Jabeur exits French Open with shock defeat by Magda Linette
Twice French Open men’s finalist Dominic Thiem crashed out in the first round on Sunday, losing in straight sets to Bolivian world No 87 Hugo Dellien
22 May 2022 - 19:21
Paris — Tunisian Ons Jabeur became the first major casualty on the opening day of the French Open on Sunday when the in-form sixth seed crashed out with a 3-6 7-6(4) 7-5 loss to Poland’s Magda Linette.
Jabeur, seen as one of the big threats to world No 1 Iga Swiatek at the clay court Grand Slam, came to Paris with a tour-leading 17 wins on the surface and made a strong start against the 52nd-ranked Linette on Court Philippe Chatrier under overcast skies...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now