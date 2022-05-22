Sport / Other Sport Ons Jabeur exits French Open with shock defeat by Magda Linette Twice French Open men’s finalist Dominic Thiem crashed out in the first round on Sunday, losing in straight sets to Bolivian world No 87 Hugo Dellien B L Premium

Paris — Tunisian Ons Jabeur became the first major casualty on the opening day of the French Open on Sunday when the in-form sixth seed crashed out with a 3-6 7-6(4) 7-5 loss to Poland’s Magda Linette.

Jabeur, seen as one of the big threats to world No 1 Iga Swiatek at the clay court Grand Slam, came to Paris with a tour-leading 17 wins on the surface and made a strong start against the 52nd-ranked Linette on Court Philippe Chatrier under overcast skies...