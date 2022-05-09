Two Snaith Durban July entries shorten in betting market

Two Justin Snaith inmates, Pomp And Power and Double Superlative, have both shortened in the Hollywoodbets Durban July market after good performances in Saturday’s WSB Guineas.

Pomp And Power, winner of the Cape Derby in February, finished third behind Zapatillas in the grade 2 race. He will prefer the longer trip of the July and is the new 11-1 second favourite.

A point longer at 12-1 is stablemate Double Superlative who did well to finish fifth in the Guineas from the worst draw. The Trippi colt was ridden by Anton Marcus who this year will be chasing his sixth July success.

“One has to say that was a good trial by Double Superlative given his shocking draw and we have trimmed him into third favourite with Safe Passage at the same price. Marcus knows how to win the July so that’s something we’ve also considered,” said bookmaker Lance Michael on Monday.

Marcus has won the July five times, scoring on Dancing Duel (1993), El Picha (2000), Dunford (2005), Hunting Tower (2007) and Do It Again (2018).

After his Guineas victory, Zapitillas has shortened to 20-1 in the July market but there is unlikely to be a stampede to back Brett Crawford’s three-year-old. The longest distance Zapitillas has tried is 1,800m (third behind Universal) and a look at his pedigree suggests he might battle with the July trip of 2,200m. His dam, Moggytwoshoes, won five races up to 1,600m.

Marcus travels to the Vaal on Tuesday for just one ride — Sean Tarry’s filly, Whatyouwaitingfor, who is sure to start a hot favourite in the fourth race.

Marcus is retained jockey for Ridgemont Highlands and was in the saddle when the daughter of Canford Cliffs — a R90,000 yearling — made a pleasing debut at Turffontein in March.

It has to be remembered that Whatyouwaitingfor is a two-year-old taking on her elders and Paul Peter’s consistent four-year-old, La Banquiere, will be no pushover.

Tarry introduces a well-bred two-year-old in Future Pearl in the first race. The market needs checking with regard to this son of Futura, who cost R525,000 as a yearling. Calvin Habib has been booked for the ride.

At the beginning of the year, William Robertson was nominated as a horse to follow in 2022, but to be honest, the son of William Longsword has been found wanting when tried in top company.

The Corné Spies inmate did win the Tony Ruffel Stakes in January and his fourth career win looks a distinct possibility in the sixth race at the Free State track.

William Robertson will have just 52kg on his back — he has never carried such a light weight — and this may enable Muzi Yeni to bring his mount home from the likely favourite, Bartholdi.

A son of Act Of War trained by Michael and Adam Azzie, Bartholdi is a four-time winner and has recouped his purchase price of R180,000. Warren Kennedy rides the four-year-old for the first time.

Kennedy had a frustrating meeting at Hollywoodbets Greyville last Saturday but this season’s leading rider has four promising mounts on Tuesday’s eight-race programme.

SELECTIONS

1st Race: No Selection

2nd Race: (4) Emirate Gina (10) Trentino (7) Summerland (6) Simple Simple

3rd Race: (8) Tirpitz (6) San Quintin (4) Captain Freedom (1) Not Your Call

4th Race: (15) Whatyouwaitingfor (3) La Banquiere (2) Rockingthetimeaway (12) Act Of Mercy

5th Race: (1) Michelin Star (9) Ships At Sea (2) Stolen Thunder (7) Poldark

6th Race: (9) William Robertson (4) Bartholdi (6) Captain Oupie (7) Mardi Gras

7th Race: (3) Special Variety (7) Rising Fenix (12) Moneyfighter (9) Spiritofthegroove

8th Race: (3) Into The Future (1) Global Ransom (2) Life Goes On (12) English Primrose

DURBAN JULY BETTING

(supplied by bookmaker Lance Michael)

10-1 Linebacker

11-1 Pomp And Power, Kommetdieding, Sparkling Water

12-1 Double Superlative, Safe Passage

13-1 Rain In Holland

14-1 Hoedspruit

16-1 Jet Dark

20-1 Others