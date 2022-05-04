Binda’s Goliath Heron primed for his seventh win

Trainer Clinton Binda has played his part in the Hollywood Syndicate welcoming their 300th winner recently, and a horse who has contributed six wins is his talented sprinter Goliath Heron.

The syndicate’s first winner was Splendid Night about 20 years ago. They snapped up a bargain when buying Goliath Heron for R150,000 when offered for sale as a yearling by Wilgerbosdrift/Mauritzfontein.

Binda has saddled the son of Master Of My Fate to three wins in his last five outings. Another success looks a strong possibility in the third race at Turffontein on Thursday.

Ashley Fortune scored with Before The Dawn at the Vaal on Tuesday and her runner Irfaans Boy may pose the main threat to Goliath Heron.

Paul Peter will still be on cloud nine after his domination of Saturday’s meeting at Turffontein. This season’s leading trainer is represented by the two-time winner Mufasa.

This lightly raced son of What A Winter met trouble in running when last in the Man O’ War Stakes and, like Kommedieding, was reported to be fatigued. Judged on his second behind Seemyvision, the gelding could get back on the winning trail.

The surprise is that Peter’s regular rider Warren Kennedy is not in the saddle. The 42-year-old doesn’t have a ride in the race and Gavin Lerena, successful on Samoa on Tuesday, will be in the irons.

Binda has prospects of a double at the meeting as his fifth race runner Flying Grace has an each-way chance in the fifth race over 2,000m.

The Hollywood Syndicate paid R60,000 for this son of Master Of My Fate. The gelding’s earnings will exceed R200,000 if he manages to see off his 13 rivals.

This is a race in which punters will need to include a number of winners in their exotic perms and all of Madabout Fashion, Clarkson and Power Ranger warrant serious consideration.

Clarkson let backers down when suddenly stopping at the end of his last start at Turffontein and Lerena now switches to Tyrone Zackey’s stayer Madabout Fashion. The Apache gelding appeals as a swinger bet with Flying Grace.

Calibre Crest, an entry for the Durban July, failed to justify favouritism last time out and will bid to recoup those losses in the final leg of the Pick 6.

A son of Twice Over who cost R100,000 as a yearling, Calibre Crest scored a facile win on his second start and should go well in the hands of Julius Mariba.

Secret Is Ours, a R800,000 yearling, has some way to go to recoup his purchase price and Lerena is entrusted with the ride for the second time. The Dynasty gelding is better drawn than Calibre Crest.

Ryan Munger, in 11th place in the national jockeys log with 68 winners this term, could add to that when he partners In The Ether for trainer Grant Maroun in the second race.

SELECTIONS

1st race: No Selection

2nd race: (1) In The Ether (4) La Banquiere (3) Rockingthetimeaway (12) Percussionist

3rd race: (4) Goliath Heron (5) Irfaans Boy (1) Mufasa (6) Spanish Boy

4th race: (2) Flying First Class (6) Arlington Action (1) Masaaken (4) Royal Mazarin

5th race: (3) Flying Grace (6) Madabout Fashion (12) Power Ranger (10) Clarkson

6th race: (2) Willow Lane (4) Twice As Wild (8) Mode (3) Theroseofbecharre

7th race: (5) Humdinger (6) Wokonda (4) Lee Express (3) Roha

8th race: (4) Calibre Crest (5) Secret Is Ours (11) Call Me Master (10) Bally Magic