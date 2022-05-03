×

Sport / Other Sport

I wouldn’t change it for anything — Kevin Anderson bows out

Former Wimbledon and US Open finalist retires after career derailed by injuries

03 May 2022 - 19:15 Rohith Nair
Kevin Anderson. Picture: USA TODAY SPORTS/JAYNE KAMIN-ONCEA
Kevin Anderson. Picture: USA TODAY SPORTS/JAYNE KAMIN-ONCEA

Former Wimbledon and US Open finalist Kevin Anderson announced his retirement on Tuesday aged 35, bringing to an end a career that showed immense promise but was derailed by injuries.

The big-serving South African, who stands 2.03m tall and towered over his opponents, achieved a career-high ranking of fifth in the world in 2018 before sliding out of the top 100 after a succession of knee, shoulder and ankle injuries.

“I’ve experienced so many different challenges and emotions, this sport can be exhilarating and at the same time lonely. I’ve had ups and downs, but I wouldn’t change it for anything,” he said in a statement on Twitter.

“My journey helped me become the man who I am today. Today I finally arrived at the difficult decision to retire from professional tennis.

“As a kid, my dad used to tell me that success isn’t defined by results, but by the effort and sacrifice you make along the way in becoming the best you can be. I gave it my best.”

Having come through the US college system, Anderson turned professional in 2007. He came close to winning a Grand Slam twice, losing the US Open final in 2017 and the Wimbledon final in 2018 to Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic respectively.

Reuters

Nadal admits fitness 'far from perfect' after rib injury

Champion races against time to get back to his best for the French Open
Sport
23 hours ago

WTA chief says ban on Russian, Belarusian players breaks the rules

Women’s Tennis Association CEO says the organisation is ‘extremely disappointed’ over  decision to punish players for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
Sport
1 week ago

Wimbledon bars Russian and Belarusian tennis players

ATP lashes decision that will bar Grand Slam champions Daniil Medvedev from Russia and Belarusian Victoria Azarenka from this year's tournament
Sport
1 week ago
