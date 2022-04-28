Sport / Other Sport KEVIN MCCALLUM: Cricket, country, conciliation — all lost in the tentative twilight zone Cricket SA wanted to justify millions spent on its racism hearings, but ended in limbo yet again B L Premium

“There is a fifth dimension, beyond that which is known to man. It is a dimension as vast as space and as timeless as infinity. It is the middle ground between light and shadow, between science and superstition, and it lies between the pit of man’s fears and the summit of his knowledge. This is the dimension of imagination. It is an area which we call The Twilight Zone.”

These were the words of the opening narration to the television series, The Twilight Zone, read by its creator and long-time writer Rod Serling with the iconic theme song by Marius Constant. ..