Verstappen wins at Imola as Ferrari’s homecoming goes south

World champion Max Verstappen takes maximum points and Mexican Sergio Perez finishes second

24 April 2022 - 21:21 Alan Baldwin
Race winner Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates with his team after the F1 Grand Prix in Imola,Italy, April 24 2022. Picture: CLIVE MASON/GETTY IMAGES
Race winner Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates with his team after the F1 Grand Prix in Imola,Italy, April 24 2022. Picture: CLIVE MASON/GETTY IMAGES

Imola — World champion Max Verstappen took maximum points from Formula One’s Imola sprint weekend, leading a dominant Red Bull one-two on Sunday as Ferrari’s homecoming turned sour for overall leader Charles Leclerc and his Italian team.

Mexican Sergio Perez finished runner-up in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, 16.527 sec behind the Dutch driver, with Lando Norris repeating 2021’s third place to claim McLaren’s first podium of the season.

Championship leader Leclerc, winner of two of the first three races, fought back to sixth place after a late spin while running in third.

His Spanish teammate Carlos Sainz went out in an opening lap collision.

Verstappen, who took the maximum eight points on Saturday for winning a sprint race from pole, also took a bonus point on Sunday for the fastest lap and is now 27 points adrift of Leclerc.

“That was a very lovely Sunday,” Verstappen said over the team radio after his second win of the season and only his second finish. “It’s always tough to achieve something like that but already yesterday, and the day before, we were on it and it was looking like a strong weekend.”

Ferrari’s lead over Red Bull in the constructors’ standings was slashed to 11 points.

George Russell was fourth for Mercedes, with Alfa Romeos Valtteri Bottas fifth and AlphaTauri’s Yuki Tsunoda seventh and Sebastian Vettel eighth for Aston Martin.

Kevin Magnussen was ninth for Haas, and Lance Stroll took the final point for Aston Martin.

Mercedes’ seven times world champion, Lewis Hamilton, was lapped by Verstappen after 41 of the 63 laps and finished 13th, gaining a place at the finish when Alpine’s Esteban Ocon had a penalty added.

Reuters

Could this be Ferrari’s year, at last?

First three F1 races of 2022 have brought the good times back to Maranello
Life
1 week ago

KEVIN MCCALLUM: F1 drivers to make their voices heard

Bans on Russia call into question the separation of sport and politics
Opinion
2 weeks ago

F1 to light up Las Vegas night in 2023

Nevada governor forecasts economic impact of $1 billion
Life
3 weeks ago

F1 new era is battle of 24-year-olds

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen go wheel to wheel
Life
3 weeks ago
