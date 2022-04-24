×

Tyson Fury vows to throw in the towel after TKO win

24 April 2022 - 17:26 Philip O'Connor
Tyson Fury celebrates victory after the WBC world heavyweight title fight between Fury and Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium in London, England, April 23 2022. Picture: JULIAN FINNEY/GETTY IMAGES
Tyson Fury celebrates victory after the WBC world heavyweight title fight between Fury and Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium in London, England, April 23 2022. Picture: JULIAN FINNEY/GETTY IMAGES

London — Tyson Fury emerged unscathed from a turbulent fight week to cement his place among the greats of heavyweight boxing with a stunning TKO win over Dillian Whyte in what “The Gypsy King” said would be his final bout.

Fury had to face a barrage of questions about his relationship with Daniel Kinahan, his former adviser and one of three men named as leaders of the Kinahan organised crime gang recently sanctioned by US authorities.

The British boxer engaged in a number of combative interviews in the lead-up to his bout with Whyte, saying Kinahan’s situation was none of his business and that he had nothing to do with the Irishman.

All that was forgotten on Saturday as Fury entered the ring and unloaded a sixth-round uppercut that left Whyte unable to continue in the opinion of the referee. The vast majority of the Wembley Stadium crowd roared their approval as Fury went from zero to hero again.

“I cannot believe that my 94,000 countrymen and women come here tonight to see me perform. I just want to say, from the bottom of my heart, thank you so much to every single person who bought a ticket here tonight, or stayed up late to watch on TV,” Fury said.

“Dillian Whyte is a warrior and I believe Dillian will be a world champion, but tonight he met a great in the sport and one of the greatest heavyweights of all times, and unfortunately for Dillian Whyte, he had to face me tonight.”

Fury said he would be sticking to his promise to his wife to retire, with promoter Frank Warren backing the 33-year-old’s decision to call it quits.

“If it was going to be the last fight, it’ll be the last fight. That’s his decision, he’s the guy getting in the ring. And if it is his last fight he has gone out on such a high,” Warren said.

Reuters

Amir Khan considers retirement after crushing defeat to Kell Brook

I’m an old man now, says British boxer, 35, after sixth-round TKO
2 months ago

Bulls box clever with former world champion to get players in shape

Sebastiaan Rothmann uses his experience in the ring to unlock a new trend in rugby rehabilitation
2 months ago

Knocked out of the Olympic ring, boxing will suffer

Exclusion of the sport from the Games will deprive amateurs of a crucial platform
2 months ago
