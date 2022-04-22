×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport / Other Sport

Fina suspends Russian Olympic swimming gold winner Evgeny Rylov

Rylov attended a rally in Moscow in support of Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine

22 April 2022 - 09:58 Agency Staff
Russian Olympic Games gold-medal winner. File picture: REUTERS/ALEKSANDRA SZMIGIEL
Russian Olympic Games gold-medal winner. File picture: REUTERS/ALEKSANDRA SZMIGIEL

Swimming’s world governing body Fina said on Friday it had suspended Russian Olympic gold medallist Evgeny Rylov for nine months, after he attended a rally in Moscow in support of Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine.

Rylov, who won gold in the 100m and 200m backstroke events at 2021’s Tokyo Olympics, was among several athletes who attended a huge rally at Moscow's Luzhniki stadium in March hosted by President Vladimir Putin.

Rylov and other athletes wore the letter “Z” on their outfit, an identifying symbol used by supporters of what Russia calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine.

Fina said the suspension came following Rylov’s attendance and conduct at an event held at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

There was no immediate reaction from Rylov, who also lost his sponsorship deal with swimwear maker Speedo over his presence at the rally.

Fina has already cancelled all its events that were set to take place in Russia and has barred Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from taking part in its competitions until the end of the year. 

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Emotional Akani Simbine wins 100m as Scott downs ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Kaizer Chiefs confirm Stuart Baxter is out
Sport / Soccer
3.
Stormers’ loss of Fourie a setback ahead of ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
Spurs boss Conte eager to meet up with ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Sundowns treated well on the continent, says ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Wimbledon bars Russian and Belarusian tennis players

Sport / Other Sport

KEVIN MCCALLUM: From Chelski to skiing, sport fires silence at Putin, Fifa and ...

Opinion / Columnists

Wladimir Klitschko welcomes sport’s steps to freeze out Russia

Sport / Other Sport

Global sport shows Russia the door over Ukraine invasion

Sport

KEVIN MCCALLUM: Sports isolation hurts: let’s do it to Russia

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.