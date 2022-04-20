Fourie can strike on British-bred filly at Vaal

Jockey Richard Fourie had to play second fiddle to Warren Kennedy at the Vaal on Tuesday, but it should be a different story at the Free State track on Thursday when the Cape-based rider partners the British-bred filly Good Queen Bess.

A member of the powerful Mike de Kock stable, Good Queen Bess is a daughter of Kingman, who stands at Banstead Manor Stud in the UK at a fee of £150,000.

The filly is a shrewd purchase by Mary Slack as she will eventually be an important addition to Wilgerbosdrift’s band of broodmares.

Fourie was in the saddle when Good Queen Bess finished third behind Tuscan Winter at Turffontein in March. The three-year-old went for a walk in the market, suggesting she might need the outing.

However, it is Good Queen Bess’s second place last year behind Freed From Desire which suggests she is a banker bet this time. Paul Peter’s filly is now a six-time winner.

Following a four-timer at the Vaal on Thursday, punters will be wary of opposing any runner from the Peter stable, and Fromheretoeternity will have her supporters.

Derrick David was in the saddle when Fromheretoeternity scored last time out, but red-hot Warren Kennedy is back in the irons this time. Nevertheless, Kennedy will be aware he faces a tough task giving 4.5kg to Good Queen Bess.

Though both Terra Time and Ululate rate each-way chances, punters can collect by backing the De Kock inmate who may shorten from her opening price of 15-10.

Sean Tarry has booked Fourie for his three-year-old filly Wokonda, and she has a bright chance of notching the second win of her career when she contests the final leg of the Pick 6.

Another member of the Peter team, Greek Miss, would have been named the chief danger if she didn’t have such a bad draw. In the circumstances, the right horse for the swinger could be Stuart Pettigrew’s runner Bella Rosa.

The mare finished fourth last time out and Pettigrew will be happy that the handicapper has dropped the five-year-old two points to a merit-rating of 64.

Pettigrew will be hoping his useful three-year-old filly Gilded Butterfly can continue her excellent season by winning the sixth race. Bookies quote her the clear favourite at 22-10.

A runner who could trouble Gilded Butterfly is Brett Crawford’s representative, Halloween. Prior to her sixth place behind Belle of Belize, the four-year-old had been placed in her previous three outings.

Halloween was bred by Wilgerbosdrift/Mauritzfontein and the studs will be hopeful of a big run as they’re offering her half-brother (by Rafeef) at the National Yearling Sales next Thursday.

Trainer Stephen Moffatt doesn’t often get the chance to book Fourie for his runners so he will be delighted to have secured his services for Meet The Captain in the fifth race. The filly — an 8-1 shot in early betting — could throw down a challenge to On Cue and Luzuli.

SELECTIONS

1st Race: (7) Vartacus (1) Var Park (9) Silver Clock (2) Kite Surfer

2nd Race: (2) Picara (3) Ray Indigo (4) Special Plea (5) Lazer Grace

3rd Race: (11) Spin Doctor (8) Brenden James (3) Parker Greatrix (4) Big Five

4th Race: (4) Bequest (6) Alabama Anna (7) Benquela Cove (1) All Of Me

5th Race: (11) Meet The Captain (1) On Cue (2) Luzuli (4) Space Race

6th Race: (3) Gilded Butterfly (6) Halloween (1) Sister Light (10) Kind Judy

7th Race: (5) Good Queen Bess (3) Fromheretoeternity (6) Terra Time (2) Ululate

8th Race: (4) Wokonda (11) Bella Rosa (1) Greek Miss (10) Theroseofbecharre