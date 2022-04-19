×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport / Other Sport

Women’s pioneer makes history at Boston Marathon

Val Rogosheske back 50 years after she and seven other women were first allowed to take part

19 April 2022 - 14:22 Chris Gallagher
Runners make their way down Boylston Street to the finish line of the 126th Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts, US April 18 2022. Picture: REUTERS/FAITH NINIVAGGI
Runners make their way down Boylston Street to the finish line of the 126th Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts, US April 18 2022. Picture: REUTERS/FAITH NINIVAGGI

Boston — Back in 1972, Val Rogosheske was one of only eight runners in the inaugural women’s division at the Boston Marathon. On Monday she was the official starter for the professional women’s field and more than 12,000 women took part in the race.

“It’s hard to imagine going from that small number to 12,000- 14,000 women here today, and so it just makes me feel so good to know how opportunity has expanded for women, and how women are seizing the moment and taking advantage of it,” Rogosheske said ahead of the race she ran with her two daughters.

Monday marked 50 years since the Boston Marathon officially began allowing women to compete in a race first held in 1897. In the 1960s, women such as Roberta Gibb resorted to hiding in the bushes and sneaking onto the course just for a chance to race.

Nina Kuscsik won the inaugural women’s race in 1972 in 3hr 10min 26sec, compared with Peres Jepchirchir’s winning time of  2:21:01 on Monday.

“They were breaking barriers and doing the hard stuff so that we don’t have to, and we just get to go out and run, which is incredible,” said US runner Desiree Linden, who won the Boston Marathon in 2018.

Despite the 50-year milestone, Linden pointed out that women had been excluded for a larger part of the race’s history.

“But obviously we can’t look back, we have to look forward. Keep raising the bar for women in sports and do what we can by performing the best we can on the stage we have,” she said.

Fellow US runner Stephanie Bruce, who ran in her final Boston Marathon on Monday, said she liked being a role model not only for other women but also as a mother for her two boys.

“It’s actually really cool for them to see like, ‘oh, someone cares about my mom’s sport what she does, and not just men’s sports’. So it’s special for us to be showcased out there,” she said.

Fifty years after helping to usher in a new era for the Boston Marathon, Rogosheske’s message was that anything is possible. “If there’s something you want to do, just go for it. There’s no reason you can’t do it,” she said.

Reuters

Winning streak fuels Miami Open champion Swiatek’s confidence

The 2020 French Open champion has won 17 consecutive matches since the Qatar Open in February
Sport
2 weeks ago

Berg River marathon returns to its traditional date

Organisers confirm the canoe race from Paarl to Velddrif will take place on July 6-9
Sport
4 weeks ago

Seewald and Stošek grab first leg of Cape Epic

German and Czech pair ride to controlled and composed win in 92km stage
Sport
4 weeks ago

Chase Elana Meyer’s road-running record? Hot on her heels, Houston

On only her second try, Dominique Scott became the second-fastest SA athlete over the half-marathon, writes Mark Etheridge
Sport
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Clarkson can hit top gear in Vaal race
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Liverpool boss Klopp expects Man United to ‘go ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Spieth overcomes ‘worst feeling’ of career to win ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Sundowns lost the right match, Mokwena says
Sport / Soccer
5.
Rooney remains upbeat despite Derby’s relegation
Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.