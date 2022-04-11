Fourie strike rate up there with Tottenham star’s

When it comes to strike rates, there is a similarity between those of jockey Richard Fourie and Tottenham Hotspur’s football star Son Heung-min. The former has an excellent 19.4% this season while Heung-min slotted in another three goals in the Premier League on Saturday.

Fourie, 36, will know that his bank balance does not look as healthy as that of the 29-year-old South Korean whose salary at Tottenham for 2022 is £7.28m. Nevertheless, he has enjoyed a tremendous start to the new year with five grade 1 wins — the latest coming in the SA Derby.

Speculation is now buzzing in social media about the horse Fourie will partner in the Hollywoodbets Durban July on the first Saturday after June. He has won the famous race three times — on Legislate (2014), Do It Again (2019) and Belgarion (2020).

A look at the latest July betting suggests Fourie could be spoilt for choice. Some of his possible mounts:

Aragosta: He has ridden Mike de Kock’s smart three-year-old in his last four races. He partnered the son of Rafeef to victory in the 2,450m SA Derby.

Rain In Holland: Should the Drakenstein team give the thumbs up to a July run, trainer Sean Tarry won’t be looking anywhere else for his jockey than Fourie. The Carletonville-born rider has ridden the filly in each of her Triple Tiara races.

Pomp And Power: Talented three-year-old in the Justin Snaith stable; Fourie is three wins from three starts — including the Cape Derby — on the son of Vercingetorix.

Jet Dark: S’manga Khumalo is the likely top choice if the Met second goes for the July, but Fourie has ridden the son of Trippi three times, including his maiden win.

Double Superlative: Another talented member of the Snaith camp. Anton Marcus won the Cape Guineas on the Twice Over colt, so will be favourite to be in the irons for the July.

Sparkling Water: This filly — tipped as a long-shot for the July for Business Day readers after the Met — has been trimmed from 33-1 to 16-1. Another possible mount for Khumalo, who has ridden her to her last three wins and is likely to be in the saddle again in the grade 1 Premier’s Challenge at the end of the month.

Linebacker: One of the country’s top horses — Fourie has never ridden him. Grant van Niekerk is the likely rider in the July.

Rascallion: Another Vaughan Marshall inmate who has been on the injured list. Anton Marcus has been aboard for his last two starts and so is a possibility if the horse has recovered and Double Superlative misses the race.

Safe Passage: An unlikely mount for Fourie, who has never ridden De Kock’s three-year-old. Another possible ride for Khumalo who rode him to victories in the Dingaans and Gauteng Guineas.

Punters will also be keen to discover which horse this season’s leading rider, Warren Kennedy, will be partnering in the July. Chatting to the affable rider on Derby day, the 41-year-old said “no decision yet — but it won’t be Shangani [beaten favourite in the Colorado King Stakes].”

• Sadly, there were two fatalities in Saturday’s Grand National race at Aintree.

Discorama suffered a fatal injury shortly before completing the first circuit. It was discovered he had sustained an untreatable pelvic injury.

On Sunday trainer Emma Lavelle revealed that Eclair Surf, who suffered a head injury after falling at the third fence, lost his fight after being transferred to Liverpool University Hospital.