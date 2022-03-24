Sport / Other Sport Athletics Coaching is primary goal, Semenya says after another best time While the runner says her focus is on coaching, an impressive under-nine minute 3,000m shows she still has what it takes B L Premium

Caster Semenya is playing down the importance of getting to the world championships in the US later this year, saying coaching is her “primary goal”.

It’s a tune similar to the one she sang before the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, but this time she seems to have a real shot at breaking the 15 min 10 sec qualifying time in the 5,000m to book her spot, especially after she clocked an 8:54.97 personal best in the 3,000m at a windy Green Point Stadium in Cape Town on Wednesday...