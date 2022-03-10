Fun-focused Osaka upbeat ahead of Indian Wells

Indian Wells — Naomi Osaka said she had a new perspective on tennis after taking a break from the sport in 2021 to prioritise her mental health and is now focused on “trying hard and having fun” at Indian Wells.

Osaka announced the hiatus after she suffered an emotional loss in the third round of the US Open to Leylah Fernandez in September, and it was unclear when she would play again.

“I’ve learned to enjoy my time more,” she told reporters on Wednesday on the eve of her first-round showdown with Sloane Stephens.

“This moment in my life, playing tennis, I’ve trained my entire life for it. But when I’m 70, it will probably be a small chapter for me. So I have to enjoy it while I still can. I’m just trying to appreciate every tournament.”

Osaka fell in the third round of the Australian Open to Amanda Anisimova but said she felt good about her effort and how she coped with the defeat.

“I felt the difference in Australia. When I played my last match against Amanda, I left the court thinking I did my best, and I had match points.”

Osaka said she does not “live in the past anymore” but acknowledged that it was nice to be back in Indian Wells, the WTA 1000 tournament she won in 2018 to claim her first title.

Osaka’s break from the WTA Tour and her early exit in Australia have sent the four-time Major champion and former world No 1’s ranking tumbling. The 24-year-old is ranked 78 but was upbeat when talking to the media.

“I’m at peace with myself, which is a really good feeling to have,” she said. “And I’m really grateful. I was walking around during qualifiers and usually people say to me, ‘Win the tournament’ or ‘I have tickets to the finals, see you there’.

“This time people were just saying, ‘I hope you have fun’. It meant a lot to me.”

World No 2 Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the tournament, in the latest setback for the player due to his refusal to take the Covid-19 vaccine. The Serb had been automatically listed in the draw for the tournament but said he knew it is unlikely that he would be able to gain entry into the US.

“The [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] has confirmed that regulations won’t be changing so I won’t be able to play in the US,” Djokovic said in a tweet. “Good luck to those playing in these great tournaments,” he said, referring also to the Miami Open, which begins later this month.

Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov moved into Djokovic’s space in the draw ahead of the start of the first round of the Masters 1000 tournament on Thursday.

Djokovic was unable to compete at the Australian Open after immigration authorities detained him on January 6, prompting a legal rollercoaster ride over the country’s Covid-19 entry rules that led to the cancellation of his visa later that month.

Rafa Nadal went on to win the tournament and with it a men’s record 21st Grand Slam title, one more than Djokovic and Roger Federer.

Djokovic most recently competed in Dubai in February, where Czech Jiri Vesely upset him in the quarterfinals. The loss meant he would lose his world No 1 ranking to Russian Daniil Medvedev, who claimed his maiden Major title in Flushing Meadows in September and is the top seed at Indian Wells.

France loosened Covid-19 restrictions this month, with vaccine passports no longer mandatory from March 14, opening the door for the 34-year-old Djokovic to defend his French Open title starting in May.

