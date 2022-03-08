Sled hopeful Stevens fired up already for Paralympics in Italy

Stevens takes up the story. “Back in 2015 I was at a camp for disabled kitesurfing in Greece. I met so many great people there. One of them was American-born Swiss athlete Christopher Stewart.

“We stayed in touch and in 2018 he said he was into para-bobsledding but the sport needed more people, especially from outlying countries.”

All Stevens needed was funding to get to Europe and a short while later he found himself at a training camp in Norway where they were thrown into the deep end.

“It’s hard to get started. I’d never seen so much snow at one time. It’s dark, it’s freezing, it’s technical, but the great thing about it is that para-bobsledding is so inclusive. We’re all in the same boat [well, sled]: male, female, single-amputees, double-amputees, paralysis victims, spina bifida. It all comes down to skills and weight.

“There’s a 100kg driver limit and drivers are permitted a maximum of 30kg added ballast.” In his case that takes 61kg Stevens up to a maximum weight of 91kg.

All drivers start on an equal “footing”. The sleds are all identical. Before each event, there’s a random draw for drivers and they’re allowed a day to modify it to their own specifications. “Everyone starts with the help of a hydraulic launcher and then it’s up to the pilot.”

“On race day we have two runs: the first in order of sled number and the second in order of the time set [slowest to fastest] in the first run.”

Adrenaline rush

Stevens has two seasons under the belt and was addicted from the get-go. “It’s an unbelievable feeling — a pure adrenaline rush for the time we’re on the run, which can vary from 56sec to 1min 10sec depending on the length of the track.”

He prefers the course at St Moritz. “Because I’m light, I get off quicker and with the long straights I can make sure of getting cleanly into the first corner. We hit speeds of up to 127km/h.”

And in this sport there’s no truly no turning back; riders are only allowed to hit the brakes after the finish line. “You let go of the D-rings steering mechanism and pull hard on the brake, which releases a big metal skew-type of thing that digs into the ice and slows you down. Heaven help you if you touch the brakes during the run — the track designers will freak out!”

The Olympic thread runs strongly through Stevens’ veins. His father, Geoff, was part of the SA sailing team that took part in the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, the nation’s first Olympics after the apartheid era. Stevens still wears his father’s official shirt from those Games on the ice fields around the world.

One of his many passions is to get para-mono-bobsledding to Cortina in 2024. The first Para Bobsleigh and Para Skeleton World Championship were hosted by Park City, Utah, US, in 2016 with 19 athletes from nine nations — a major step towards inclusion in the Paralympics programme.

Always tough

“I’m deadly serious about getting para bobsledding into the Games, and hopefully Team SA can also get going. It’s a hugely diverse bunch of people, from base-jumpers to disabled soldiers from Afghanistan.

“Snowsport SA are very helpful in the logistics side of things but funding is always going to be a problem. The International ParaSliding helps a lot with registration fees and accommodation when I’m on the circuit but it’s always tough going finding money for airline flights and everything required to compete and be competitive.

“Next season I want to take another athlete from SA onto the world circuit. There’s so much talent we have in SA, among them a very promising guy from Jumping Kids who I’m fitting with prostheses now, an ex-rugby player who I think could be tailor-made for para-bobsledding.”

In the meantime Stevens goes back to his day-night job at Jumping Kids where his passion is focused on providing mobility, education and sport.

Time will tell whether his leap of faith in helping to get bobsledding and Team SA to Cortina hits the target.