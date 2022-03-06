Stephen Mokoka breaks world 50km record in Gqeberha

SA’s Stephen Mokoka stepped up to 50km in style on Sunday, running 2hr 40min 13sec to break the men’s world record for the distance at the Nedbank #Runified 50km in Gqeberha, World Athletics reported.

The three-time Olympian has been running marathons for more than a decade but made history in his first 50km event, a World Athletics Elite Label road race.

Mokoka followed the pacemaker through halfway in 1:21:02, breaking away after 30km with a 2:56 kilometre to put himself on world record schedule. He held that pace on the 10km loop course and ran his way solo to the finish line to win by almost 4min.

Mokoka improved the inaugural world 50km record of 2:42:07 that had been set by Ethiopia’s Ketema Negasa at the same event in 2021.

“I’m tired,” Mokoka said in his post-race interview. “It’s a long way and I don’t know how I’m going to feel later, but I enjoyed it.”