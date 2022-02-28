Sport / Other Sport

Miguel Angel Jimenez aces his way to Cologuard Classic crown

Winner gets two holes in one at the same tournament

28 February 2022 - 15:49 Agency Staff
Miguel Angel Jimenez of Spain poses with the Champion's trophy following the final round of the Cologuard Classic at Omni Tucson National on February 27 2022 in Tucson, Arizona US. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CHRIS CODUTO
Miguel Angel Jimenez of Spain poses with the Champion's trophy following the final round of the Cologuard Classic at Omni Tucson National on February 27 2022 in Tucson, Arizona US. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CHRIS CODUTO

Miguel Angel Jimenez used his second hole-in-one of the week to increase his cushion and ultimately card a 7-under 65 on Sunday to post a four-shot victory in the Cologuard Classic at Tucson, Arizona.

Jimenez finished at 18-underpar 198 at Omni Tucson National to easily outduel Woody Austin and Germany's Bernard Langer and win for the second time in three events this season. Austin shot 66 and Langer posted a 65.

Jimenez led by three shots as he stood at the tee of the 188-yard, par-3 14th hole. His six-iron shot landed in front of the hole and took four bounces before dropping in.

The Spaniard also had a hole-in-one on Friday at the par-3 seventh.

“I have 13 aces in tournaments already, but first time I have two in the same tournament,” Jimenez said after his 12th Champions victory. “You never think about it. You want to hit a good shot and hit it as close as possible.”

Jimenez also carded an eagle on the par-5 second hole on an afternoon in which he also had four birdies and one bogey.

“To me to win any tournament is amazing,” Jimenez said. “To win in Tucson is nice because, as I said before, it shows you are in good form and looking forward. It’s very important for me to win any tournament. In this case we are playing Tucson here, it’s a great place.”

The 58-year-old Jimenez is the first player since Loren Roberts in 2006 to win two of the first three tour events.

Langer didn’t have much of a chance of catching Jimenez and remains two behind Hale Irwin’s Champions record of 45 victories.

The 64-year-old had seven birdies in a bogey-free round.

“It was great. Played pretty good, 65 today on Sunday, 7 under is always special,” Langer said. “Almost shot my age. Just Jimenez was too good this week. He’s had a nice lead going into today and he’s on fire again.

“He's a great player and we were basically battling it out for second between Woody Austin and myself.”

Austin carded seven birdies and one bogey during his low round of the tournament.

“Hit a lot of good shots. I only missed one green today,” Austin said. “Keep that up and hole some putts like I did on the back nine, it will be a really good year. Hopefully it’s a good sign because it was a bad year last year, so hopefully this means this year’s a good one because it’s a lot better at the beginning of the year than it normally is.”

Jerry Kelly shot 70 to finish alone in fourth at 11-under 205. Scott Parel (68) was fifth at 10 under.

Rocco Mediate posted the best round of the day with a 9-under 63 that included 10 birdies and one bogey. The runner-up to Tiger Woods at the famous 91-hole 2008 US Open at Torrey Pines finished in a tie for 13th at 7 under.

Defending champion Kevin Sutherland (70) also finished in the tie for 13th.

Field Level Media

Sepp Straka overcomes rain to secure Honda Classic

Straka becomes the first Austrian to win on the PGA Tour
Sport
2 hours ago

Ritchie has DP World Tour in sight after double in Durban

The Johannesburg golfer wins the Jonsson Workwear Open to claim consecutive victories on the Sunshine and Challenge tours
Sport
20 hours ago

LALI STANDER: Phil Mickelson in the rough with support of rogue golf league

Golfer’s latest faux pas is backing the Saudi-led breakaway tour headed by Greg Norman
Sport
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Ritchie has DP World Tour in sight after double ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Pitso now has to try to blow down the house he ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Chiefs turn attention to Soweto derby high on ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
SABC deal brings horse racing to millions of ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Nadal secures fourth Acapulco title
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Rory McIlroy says breakaway league ‘dead in the water’

Sport / Other Sport

Joaquin Niemann takes fast lane to win Genesis Invitational

Sport / Other Sport

JC Ritchie makes Cape Town Open history

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.