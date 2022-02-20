Sport / Other Sport

Amir Khan considers retirement after crushing defeat to Kell Brook

I’m an old man now, says British boxer, 35, after sixth-round TKO

20 February 2022 - 16:06 Aadi Nair
Amir Khan in action against Kell Brook. Picture: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS
Amir Khan in action against Kell Brook. Picture: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS

Bengaluru — British boxer Amir Khan suggested he is considering retirement from the sport after suffering a comprehensive defeat with a sixth-round TKO at the hands of Kell Brook on Saturday.

The 35-year-old Khan was outclassed by compatriot Brook from start to finish, and looked to be in dire straits before the referee stepped in to save him from more punishment.

Khan, who won silver as a lightweight at the Athens Olympics in 2004 and is a former unified light-welterweight champion, said he was hoping to spend more time with his family.

“It’s something to think about, definitely,” Khan told reporters when asked about a potential retirement. “I’ve always said I never want boxing to retire me, I want to retire from boxing.

“Punishment like that sometimes in boxing, I know I showed a big heart and took some big shots today, but sometimes too much of that can be harmful in the future.

“I’ve done more than I ever expected. Maybe I peaked too early, I was at the Olympics at 17, I won the world title at 22. I’m 35 now, I've been in the game a very long time, I’m an old man. I want to spend time with my kids and my family.”

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Amir Khan considers retirement after crushing ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Kloss honoured as world women’s tennis heads for ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Guardiola praise for Kane as City suffer title ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
JC Ritchie makes Cape Town Open history
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Super subs earn Man United victory in thriller at ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Bulls box clever with former world champion to get players in shape

Sport / Rugby

Judo twins gun for Commonwealth and Olympic gold

Sport / Other Sport

Knocked out of the Olympic ring, boxing will suffer

Sport / Other Sport

Alvarez knocks out Plant, becomes undisputed super-middleweight boxing champion

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.