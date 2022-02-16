Sport / Other Sport

PGA Tour is ‘where I belong’, says Morikawa

16 February 2022 - 17:41 Agency Staff
World No 2 Collin Morikawa says he is sticking with the PGA Tour. Picture: MIKE WATTERS/USA TODAY SPORTS
World No 2 Collin Morikawa says he is sticking with the PGA Tour. Picture: MIKE WATTERS/USA TODAY SPORTS

World No 2 Collin Morikawa says he will remain on the PGA Tour after listening to overtures from the Saudi-backed Super Golf League (SGL), saying the tour is “where I belong”.

The two-time Major champion made the remarks ahead of this week’s Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles.        

“As it goes to the Saudi stuff, I’m all for the PGA Tour,” Morikawa said.

“I’ve thought about playing against Tiger [Woods], beating his records, whatever, something that might not even be breakable, but I’ve never had another thought of what’s out there, right? I’ve never thought about anything else, it’s always been the PGA Tour.”

This week will mark the fourth PGA Tour event Morikawa has played in the 2021/2022 season, having played some events on the DP World Tour (nee European Tour).

“Right now, you look at the best players … and they’re all sticking with the PGA Tour and that’s where I kind of stay and that’s where I belong. I’m very happy to be here,” Morikawa added.

The SGL has been actively recruiting from the two main tours, trying to lure away the world’s top stars with offers ranging up to a reported $150m to jump tours.

Morikawa also didn’t completely shut down the idea of jumping tours, implying that he didn’t have enough answers to questions he had during talks.

For example, Morikawa was asked on Tuesday if he had received a huge money offer from the SGL, being fronted by former golfer Greg Norman.

“Look, so we had conversations. That was later down the road,” Morikawa said. “I wanted to find out more details. So yeah, there was money, but for me it’s thinking about where I am in the position I am today, right? I’m 25, I’ve got a great life, I’ve got a great career so far. I’m enjoying it, I’m loving what I’m doing.

“The only way I can start thinking about other tours, other leagues, whatever you call it, I need concrete evidence. I need to be able to see a sheet in front of me and know what’s out there, right?

“And as of now, for what I know, I don’t know what’s out there. All I’ve heard are rumours, all I’ve heard is talk and that’s hard to do, right?”

Morikawa is coming off a victory at the 2021 Open Championship. He also won the 2020 PGA Championship and has five career victories on the PGA Tour with career earnings in excess of $15.6m.

The Asian Tour in February announced the addition of a 10-event series of Saudi-backed tournaments in Britain and the Middle East. Norman said dates would also be coming to the US soon.

Field Level Media

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Chase Elana Meyer’s road-running record? Hot on ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Wolff and Horner amicable at F1 meeting, says FIA ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Pirates winger Hotto on catching Sundowns: ‘It’s ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Proteas selectors face posers for first Test
Sport / Cricket
5.
Pirates begin Caf Confederation Cup campaign on ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Big week in Cape Town for international golf’s rising stars

Sport / Other Sport

Scottie Scheffler secures first PGA Tour win after Phoenix Open playoff

Sport / Other Sport

LALI STANDER: Heard about the time the shot ricocheted off a tree for a hole in ...

Sport / Other Sport

Nienaber to defend Dimension Data title in field including Goosen

Sport / Other Sport

Hoge emerges from pack at Pebble Beach for first PGA Tour win

Sport / Other Sport

Top golfers get invite to join Super Golf League

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.