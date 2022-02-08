Judo twins gun for Commonwealth and Olympic gold

The 2021 Tokyo Olympics saw Japan’s Abe twins grappling their way into Games history by becoming the first twins to win gold medals at an Olympics.

Uta Abe triumphed in the women’s 52kg judo category in Tokyo hours before her brother, Hifumi, took gold in the men’s 66kg final.

B follows A in the Roman alphabet and SA sports fans will be hoping it’s now the Breytenbach twins who follow in the Abes’ footsteps and grab their own slice of history at the 2024 Games in Paris or the 2028 version in Los Angeles.

First, though, are the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, and Pretoria siblings Thomas “Choppie” and Donné Breytenbach will be hoping they’ll serve as a stepping stone on their Olympic mission.

Currently, Donné fights in the -57kg category and big brother (quite literally) Thomas in the -90kg division. They’re ranked 41st and 68th respectively.

Judo returns to the Commonwealth Games after an eight-year hiatus and the fact that none of the world’s top 10 judo-playing countries are members of the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) means countries like SA have far better chances at picking up medals than at a world championships.

The previous Games in Glasgow, Scotland have golden memories for SA after Zack Piontek took top honours in, coincidentally, the same division Thomas campaigns in.

Says sports science student Donné: “What the Abe twins have done is astonishing and nothing short of empowering and motivational. It’s definitely a goal of ours. It’ll be a little more difficult but I'm sure we can get there.”

As matters stand, she has pretty much booked her Birmingham slot. “I’m on the ratification list, after my second spot at senior African championships in Senegal last year.

“Commonwealth Games are important to help us grow in our sport and accomplish the goals we set. That goal is to win, although still being a junior, learning is just as important.”

Thomas says he hasn’t quite qualified for Birmingham. “The qualifying system has changed a bit, in that it’s not made purely on world ranking [he’s SA’s top-ranked male] but now it’s done on continental medals won. So I’m going to have to try and podium at May’s African Championships in Algeria.”

If effort was a qualifying criteria, he would be a shoo-in. “Judo is such a big love of mine, I can’t see myself functioning without it. I train six hours a day, Monday to Friday, and wouldn’t have it any other way.

“The Abe twins are also a huge inspiration to me. What they’ve done proves that we can do something similar, if not at the Commonwealth Games, then at the Olympics.”

In terms of his best judo accomplishment, he pins that one down easily. “When I was Under-18 I was the world’s top-ranked -73kg player, the first time a South African had achieved that.”

Thankfully, the 19-year-old twins have never had to use their formidable skills for anything other than competition. Says Donné: “Judo is a self-defence sport, you walk away rather than fight. As a second Dan, legally we are seen as a dangerous weapon and could face time in prison for abusing our skills. So it's definitely better to avoid fights.”

Big brother’s in her corner on this one: “Judo teaches one to de-escalate things, although if push ever came to shove, our judo knowledge is a great asset!”

If the two ever need to let off steam after stepping off the mat, they do it by firing a few arrows. “Both of us like archery, although he’s much better than me.” says Donné. “I’ve recently started having some fun with boxing, which has really been amazing, but if I didn’t do judo my other sport would definitely be equestrian.”

Fitting final words come from who better than Piontek, who has retired from competitive fighting but is now assistant coach at Tukkies, under the formidable figure of Bulgarian Nikola Filipov, an Olympian and a former European championships winner.

Looking back at his Commonwealth Games and beyond to the twins’ own global campaign, Piontek had these thoughts for the twins: “I think my attitude going into Glasgow in 2014 helped me win that gold medal. I went in with the idea that the Games would be a stepping stone towards the Olympics, which were my huge priority.

“I’m glad I was wrong. I went in completely stress-free because I knew I couldn’t get world ranking points, so just had fun with every fight and performed to my best.

“So my advice would be to know that your Commonwealth Games results can’t affect your Olympic rankings — just go and enjoy it. Don’t put yourself under stress and think that you have to fight for a medal, or need to win a medal. The hard work is all done, all you need to do is showcase your talents and show everyone who you are. The medals will come.

“Both of these kids are huge talents and can win medals. They train incredibly hard and it will all bring dividends one day. Personally, I train with Choppie a lot and can see that he is improving all the time.”

SA sports lovers will be hoping that it’s a case of double delight from the twins, be it in Birmingham or beyond.