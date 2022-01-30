Sport / Other Sport

Martin Rohwer rules at Origins of Golf final

Victory sees the winner join some of the biggest names in SA golf

30 January 2022 - 18:16 Michael Vlismas
Martin Rohwer. Picture: SUNSHINE TOUR/GALLO IMAGES
Martin Rohwer. Picture: SUNSHINE TOUR/GALLO IMAGES

Martin Rohwer claimed his second Sunshine Tour title when he won the Vodacom Origins of Golf Final at the Gary Player Country Club on Sunday.

Rohwer led from start to finish and closed off with a 70 to win on 13 under par, two strokes clear of Tristen Strydom who came surging through the field with a final round of 64. Wilco Nienaber, Lucca Filippi and Germany’s Freddy Schott shared third place on eight under par.

The victory sees Rohwer join some of the biggest names in SA golf to have won on the Vodacom Origins of Golf Series, which celebrated its 100th tournament with this event. This is his first victory on the iconic series.

“Vodacom has been a huge sponsor on the Sunshine Tour for so many years now, and to have a series of events like this every year since 2004 has been phenomenal for us as professionals,” said Rohwer.

With a four-shot lead going into the final round, Rohwer bogeyed the second and says he drew heavily on his strategy of focusing on every single shot to overcame that slip-up.

“My strategy helped even more today with the lead I had in terms of staying focused on each shot. I bogeyed the second, but then to birdie the third was quite nice to settle me. I knew if I just played steady golf it would force the others to be aggressive.

“I definitely learnt a lot this week which I’ll take forward with me into the rest of the season. We’ve got a whole stretch of big events coming up now so to get off on the front like this is perfect.”

This week the Sunshine Tour travels to Irene Country Club in Pretoria for the R1m KitKat Group Pro-Am.

Dustin Johnson dusts off the cobwebs and returns to competition

Once the world’s hottest golfer, he will make just his second start of the season this week at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego
Sport
4 days ago

LALI STANDER: Opposing fortunes show switching gear contracts is a lottery

While Jon Rahm dominated after moving to Callaway, Justin Rose tanked after signing with Honma
Sport
4 days ago

Hudson Swafford breaks from pack late to win The American Express

‘This was definitely a special one,’ the American says as he claims the third PGA Tour win of his career
Sport
6 days ago

Jamieson off to flying start in Abu Dhabi

Jamieson sets a course record at Yas Links after sinking nine birdies
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Lions and Bulls renew rivalry at Ellis Park
Sport / Rugby
2.
Four vie for historic victories in semifinals
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Anthony Martial denies refusing to be in ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Currie Cup may prove temporary lifebuoy amid URC ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
Beleaguered Boucher to take Proteas to New Zealand
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

LALI STANDER: A new year, with new rules to please amateurs and irk long ...

Sport / Other Sport

Cameron Smith scores PGA record 34-under to win Tournament of Champions

Sport / Other Sport

Tiger tops list of top golf storylines in 2022

Sport / Other Sport

Jason Kokrak, Kevin Na complete comeback to win QBE Shootout

Sport / Other Sport

Daniel van Tonder produces birdies at the right time to claim SA Open title

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.