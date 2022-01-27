Four vie for historic victories in semifinals

An Australian Open that began with an unprecedented saga involving reigning champion Novak Djokovic will finish with a historic flourish on Sunday with all four men’s semi-finalists having the chance to write their names into the record books.

Should 2009 champion Rafa Nadal win the Australian Open for a second time the Spaniard will become the first man to claim 21 Grand Slam titles, nosing ahead of great rivals Djokovic and Roger Federer.

The 35-year-old has said he is more motivated by the love of playing than finishing ahead of Djokovic and Federer.

“I don’t believe that my happiness, my future happiness, is [going to] depend on if I achieve one more Grand Slam than the others, or if the others achieve more Grand Slams than me,” he said after his quarterfinal win on Tuesday.