Djokovic ‘playing by his own rules’, says Tsitsipas

Serb world No 1 included in Australian Open draw despite uncertainty over his participation as the government may cancel his visa for a second time

13 January 2022 - 16:17 Manasi Pathak
Stefanos Tsitsipas. Picture: GETTY IMAGE/ANDY CHEUNG

Bengaluru — World No 1 Novak Djokovic has been “playing by his own rules” and has put his bid for a 21st Grand Slam title at risk by not following Australia’s Covid-19 vaccination requirements, world No 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas said on Thursday.               

Djokovic was included  in the Australian Open draw on Thursday, though uncertainty hangs over his participation with the government yet to decide whether to cancel his visa for a second time over concerns about his medical exemption from Australia’s vaccine mandate.

The 34-year-old, a vaccine sceptic, fuelled widespread anger in Australia when he announced he was heading to Melbourne with a medical exemption from requirements for visitors to be inoculated against Covid-19.

The Australian Border Force said his exemption was invalid and he was held at an immigration detention hotel, but a court later allowed  him to stay on grounds that officials had been “unreasonable” at his interview in a seven-hour process in the middle of the night.

“For sure, he’s been playing by his own rules and has been doing what not many players had the guts to do, especially after the ATP announced certain criteria for players to enter the country,” Greece’s Tsitsipas told India’s WION news channel.

“No-one really thought they could come to Australia unvaccinated and not having to follow the protocols ... it takes a lot of daring to do and putting the Grand Slam at risk, which I don’t think many players would do.”

The ATP, which governs men’s tennis, has said 97 of the top 100 male players are vaccinated. American world No 93 Tennys Sandgren told reporters earlier this month that he had pulled out of the Australian Open due to the vaccine mandate and he opted not to apply for a medical exemption.

Asked if Djokovic should defend his title at Melbourne Park next week as his visa saga continues, Tsitsipas said: “There are two ways to look at it. One side of it is that almost every single player is fully vaccinated ... and have followed the protocols to play in Australia.

“On the other hand, it seems not everyone is playing by the rules ... a very small minority chose to follow their own way, which kind of makes the majority look like fools.”

Reuters

Djokovic ‘will cope’ with hostility at Melbourne Park

A former member of the Serbian’s team says the tennis star has developed coping mechanisms
1 day ago

CARTOON: Advantage, Djokovic

Thursday, January 13 2022
12 hours ago

Novak Djokovic draws unseeded fellow Serb in Australian Open, as controversy rages on

Tennis Australia had delayed the official draw for more than an hour on Thursday, without saying why
7 hours ago
