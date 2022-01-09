Sport / Other Sport

Rafael Nadal claims Melbourne title on comeback trail

Spaniard heads into Australian Open after victory over qualifier Maxime Cressy

09 January 2022 - 18:18 Amlan Chakraborty
Rafael Nadal of Spain plays a backhand in his match against Ricardas Berankis of Lithuania during day four of the Melbourne Summer Set at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, January 6 2022. Picture: GRAHAM DENHOLM/GETTY IMAGES
Rafael Nadal of Spain plays a backhand in his match against Ricardas Berankis of Lithuania during day four of the Melbourne Summer Set at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, January 6 2022. Picture: GRAHAM DENHOLM/GETTY IMAGES

Melbourne — Top seed Rafael Nadal beat US qualifier Maxime Cressy 7-6(6) 6-3 to win the Melbourne Summer Set 1 ATP 250 event and build up momentum heading into the Australian Open.

The Spaniard, playing his first competitive tournament since August, was largely untroubled as he wrapped up the win in an hour and 48 minutes.

Cressy was put under serious pressure by Nadal from the off, having to defend three break points in his first service game, but there was little to separate the two for the rest of the first set, which required a tiebreak. Nadal stepped on the gas late in the tiebreak, saving a set point at 5-6 down and then earning a set point of his own with a forehand winner, which he converted to take the first set 7-6(6).

Cressy responded by breaking first in the second set to take a 2-1 lead, but Nadal immediately shut down a potential comeback with a break of his own to bring the set back on serve. The Spaniard then broke again to lead 5-3 and held serve to claim the title.

“I’m coming back from some challenging moments and injuries, so it means a lot to be here,” the 20-time Grand Slam champion said, before praising his opponent. “Congratulations Maxime, it’s a great start to the season. I wish you all the very best for the rest of the season and your career.”

Earlier on Sunday, former world No 1 Simona Halep stormed past Veronika Kudermetova 6-2 6-3 at the Melbourne Summer Set 1 final to claim her 23rd career title.

Kudermetova began the contest strongly, breaking Halep’s serve to take a 2-1 lead in the first set, but the two-time Grand Slam champion broke right back in the next game and then twice more to clinch the first set 6-2.

The second set unfolded in similar fashion, with Kudermetova taking the lead and Halep rallying to level the set at 2-2. Halep broke a few games later to make it 5-3 and then held to love to secure the win.

American Amanda Anisimova battled through injury to beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich 7-5 1-6 6-4 and claim her second WTA title in the Melbourne Summer Set 2.

Anisimova, who took a medical timeout for treatment on her left thigh in the second set, showed great resolve to fight back from 3-0 down in the deciding set and break twice, before sealing the win with an emphatic ace.

Reuters

Novak Djokovic visa case not good for tennis, says Andy Murray

The British tennis star says he hopes the Serbian world No 1 player ‘is OK’
Sport
2 hours ago

Novak Djokovic was ‘lured to Australia to be humiliated’, Serbia says

But the world tennis male number one is not being held against his will, Australia assures
News
2 days ago

Zverev names himself in ‘big three’ for 2022, along Djokovic and Medvedev

World number three now a consistent threat at the biggest events and says number one spot is a ‘viable’ target
Sport
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Australia slams the gates shut on Novak Djokovic
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Novak Djokovic visa case not good for tennis, ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Possible Zimbabwe ban will not open door to ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Djokovic knew the risk he was taking, says Rafa ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Rafael Nadal claims Melbourne title on comeback ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Zverev ousts Murray after gruelling battle

Sport / Other Sport

Nadal targets return at Abu Dhabi exhibition before Aussie Open

Sport / Other Sport

Federer calls for evolution in player-media relationship

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.