Andy Murray handed wild card in Australian Open main draw

Sixth Melbourne Park chance for former world number one

23 December 2021 - 16:52 STAFF WRITER
Andy Murray hits the ball against Milos Raonic during the Western & Southern Open in Flushing Meadows, New York, the US, August 25 2020. Picture: ROBERT DEUTSCHE/USA TODAY
Andy Murray hits the ball against Milos Raonic during the Western & Southern Open in Flushing Meadows, New York, the US, August 25 2020. Picture: ROBERT DEUTSCHE/USA TODAY

Former world number one Andy Murray has been handed a wild card into the main draw of next month’s Australian Open, the tournament organisers said on Thursday.

The Briton, down at 134th in the world rankings after long injury layoffs due to hip surgery, has reached the final five times at Melbourne Park, the last of them in 2016, though has never claimed the crown.

“I’m really excited to be back playing at the Australian Open,” the 34-year-old said. “I’ve had some great times in Australia playing in front of the amazing crowds and I can’t wait to step back out on court at Melbourne Park.”

Murray, a three-times Grand Slam champion, last played the hardcourt major in 2019. He received a wild card in 2021 too, but could not compete at the year’s opening major after testing positive for COVID-19.

Reuters

