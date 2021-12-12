Sport / Other Sport

Manuel Santana, Spanish champion who popularised tennis, dies aged 83

Tributes paid to four-time grand slam champion

12 December 2021 - 20:10 Graham Keeley
Claudia Rodriguez and Manuel Santana attend the Wimbledon Champions Dinner at The Guildhall in London, Englandon, July 14 2019. Picture: KANWAI TANG/WIREIMAGE
Claudia Rodriguez and Manuel Santana attend the Wimbledon Champions Dinner at The Guildhall in London, Englandon, July 14 2019. Picture: KANWAI TANG/WIREIMAGE

Manuel Santana, one of Spain’s greatest tennis players who helped to popularise the sport in the country, died on Saturday aged 83.

Santana, four times a grand slam champion, died at his home in Marbella, southern Spain, the Madrid Open, a tournament of which he was honorary president, said in a statement.

Santana became world No 1 in 1966, the same year he won Wimbledon. The previous year, he had won the US Open and led Spain to an upset victory over the US in the Davis Cup final. He also won Roland Garros in 1961 and 1964.

Coming from a humble family at a time when tennis was considered a sport for the upper classes in Spain, Santana became a stalwart of the country's Davis Cup team, amassing a 69-17 win-loss record in singles between 1958 and 1973.

He also won the tournament at the 1968 Olympic Games in Mexico, where tennis was a demonstration event.

Santana began his career as a ball boy at a Madrid tennis club and was supported by a member of the club to carry on playing tennis.

He won the first of eight Spanish Championships titles in 1958. In all, he won 72 singles titles, the last one coming in Barcelona in 1970.

Juan Antonio Samaranch, the late president of the International Olympic Committee, wrote in his memoirs: “[Santana] not gave glory days to Spanish sport, such as his victories at Wimbledon and Roland Garros and his historic performances in the Davis Cup, but was also the promoter of the Davis Cup and thousands of tennis courts and tens of thousands of players in our country.”

Fellow Spaniard and 20-time grand slam winner Rafael Nadal tweeted: “I have just received the terrible news of the passing of our great Manolo Santana.

“As I have said many times in the past: thank you very much for what you did for our country and for marking the path of so many. You were always a reference, a friend and a person close to everyone.”

The Spanish royal household tweeted: “There are some people who become legends and make a country great. Manolo Santana has been and always will be one of them.”

Reuters

Serena out, with Djokovic a maybe, for Australian Open

Williams has been advised by medics not to play, while the Serb’s vaccination status is in doubt
Sport
4 days ago

Djokovic set to play in Serbia team for ATP Cup in Sydney

To play without being vaccinated in Sydney Novak Djokovic will need an exemption, but there’s no such option in Melbourne and the Australian Open
Sport
5 days ago

IOC confirms second video call with Peng Shuai

International Olympic Committee offers support to Chinese tennis player after her whereabouts became a matter of concern
Sport
1 week ago

WTA suspends tournaments in China over Peng Shuai concerns

Women’s Tennis Association pulls all of its tournaments in China and Hong Kong in wake of top Chinese player’s sexual assault  claims
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Controversy as Max Verstappen grabs his first F1 ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Ngcobo shines as Chiefs cruise to win over ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Lyle Hewitson in hospital after four-horse pile ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Currie Cup may prove temporary lifebuoy amid URC ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
Manuel Santana, Spanish champion who popularised ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

China serves a double fault

News & Fox / Trending

Djokovic likely to skip Australian Open over vaccine mandate, says father

Sport / Other Sport

Chinese tennis star’s ‘proof of life’ call with Olympic boss not enough, says ...

Sport / Other Sport

Federer unlikely to play in Australian Open

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.