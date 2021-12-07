Young netball players must shoot for overseas positions, says Maweni

“When most of the players get opportunities to play in top leagues overseas [England, New Zealand and Australia], it helps those players and also strengthens the national team,” she said.

“It is important for players, especially from a young age, to get more time on court against some of the best in the world because that also brings confidence.

“Those players they are playing with or against in the league are the same players they will be playing against for the national team.

“When they come up against them in national colours it won’t be too challenging because they would have played with or against them in the league during the season and have a better understanding of how to deal with them.

“The other important thing is that when we come to the national team from Europe or New Zealand and Australia, we bring valuable experience and share it with some of the inexperienced members of the Proteas.”