Dylan Frittelli to play home advantage in chase for SA Open glory

01 December 2021 - 17:12 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Dylan Frittelli is looking to finally lay his hands on the SA Open trophy at Sun City this weekend. Picture: CARL FOURIE/SUNSHINE TOUR/GALLO IMAGES
Among the strong field of South Africans in the SA Open taking place at Sun City this weekend, Dylan Frittelli is desperate to finally lay his hands on the coveted trophy.

As he approached the 111th edition of the national Open, Frittelli spoke about his resolve to win this tournament where he first teed up as a 16-year-old amateur.

“I’m trying to win the SA Open and that was always and still is my major focus coming back to SA,” said Frittelli.

“I remember qualifying at the age of 16 and getting in the field at Humewood. Ernie Els won that week and that was my first taste of SA Open golf. In my opinion, you always come back and play in your national Open.

“I’ve got to get my name on the SA Open trophy before I stop playing golf. I’m grateful for the tournament going ahead because it could easily have been washed away in all that’s going on and nobody would’ve said a thing.

“I’m really proud of the Sunshine Tour for pushing through and getting it done. Seeing the field filled with South Africans is tonnes of fun, and we all have a lot to play for this week.”

Another high-profile South African who will be in contention in the North West is defending champion Christiaan Bezuidenhout, and he has declared himself ready.

“It’s great to be back. I have some fond memories here. I’m ready for the week and ready to take the trophy home again,” said Bezuidenhout.

Other contenders include PGA Tour winner Garrick Higgo and former SA Open champions Brandon Stone, Richard Sterne and James Kingston.

Multiple DP World Tour champions Dean Burmester, George Coetzee and Justin Harding, rising young SA professionals Jovan Rebula and Martin Vorster and SA’s top five amateurs led by No 1 Christiaan Maas will also be at the tournament.

Former SA Open champion Hennie Otto said the quality field will make competition tough during the weekend.

“To win the SA Open is any South African golfer’s dream. I also believe any international golfer who competes on the Sunshine Tour also wants to win this championship because of its history.

“A lot of things have changed in terms of this week over the past few days. Covid-19 has made things a bit different. But one thing that hasn’t changed — it’s still going to be an incredible honour for the golfer who lifts that trophy on Sunday,” said Otto.

The Sunshine Tour has confirmed that Darren Fichardt, Dylan Mostert, Teaghan Gauche and Siyanda Mwandla have been forced to withdraw from the tournament after testing positive for Covid-19.

