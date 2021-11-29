Sport / Other Sport

Djokovic likely to skip Australian Open over vaccine mandate, says father

World No 1 balks at ruling making jab compulsory for participants

29 November 2021 - 14:29 Aadi Nair
Novak Djokovic of Serbia serves against Holger Rune of Denmark in their first-round match at the US Open tennis tournament in New York. Picture: GEOFF BURKE/USA TODAY SPORTS
Novak Djokovic of Serbia serves against Holger Rune of Denmark in their first-round match at the US Open tennis tournament in New York. Picture: GEOFF BURKE/USA TODAY SPORTS

Bengaluru — Novak Djokovic is unlikely to play at the Australian Open if rules on Covid-19 vaccinations are not relaxed, the world No 1’s father, Srdjan Djokovic, says.

Organisers of the year’s first Grand Slam have said that all players will have to be vaccinated to take part.

Djokovic has so far declined to disclose whether he is vaccinated and his father told Serbia’s TV Prva that governing body Tennis Australia’s stance on players being vaccinated was tantamount to “blackmail”.

“As far as vaccines and non-vaccines are concerned, it is the personal right of each of us whether we will be vaccinated or not. No-one has the right to enter into our intimacy,” news website B92 quoted Srdjan as saying.

“Under these blackmails and conditions, he probably won’t [play]. I wouldn’t do that. And he’s my son, so you decide for yourself.”

Djokovic has won nine Grand Slam titles at Melbourne Park, including this year’ tournament, and shares the record of 20 men’s Grand Slam titles with Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal.

Nadal has confirmed he will play at Melbourne Park in January but Federer will miss the tournament as he recovers from another knee surgery.

Reuters

Chinese tennis star’s ‘proof of life’ call with Olympic boss not enough, says WTA

The Women’s Tennis Association is still concerned about Peng Shuai’s whereabouts after her allegations of sexual harassment
Sport
6 days ago

Djokovic secures semifinal spot at ATP Finals

Victory over Andrey Rublev was Serb’s 50th match win of year
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Safa talks tough as Fifa continues the silent ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Fifa weighs controversial Bafana-Ghana qualifier
Sport / Soccer
3.
Manchester City brave snowstorm in 2-1 home win ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Chiefs down hapless Swallows to climb to second ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Irish rugby team Munster remain in Cape Town ...
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Vaccine efficiency against Omicron likely to be strong, health expert says

National / Health

DUMA GQUBULE: Treasury and Reserve Bank are putting Ramaphosa’s re-election at ...

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.