Sport / Other Sport

TENNIS

Djokovic downs Medvedev to claim record sixth Paris title

World No 1 gets some revenge for US Open defeat

07 November 2021 - 20:57 Julien Pretot
Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a backhand during the men's singles final against Daniil Medvedev of Russia at he Rolex Paris Masters at AccorHotels Arena in Paris, France, November 7 2021. Picture: JUSTIN SETTERFIELD/GETTY IMAGES
Paris — Novak Djokovic won a record-extending sixth Paris Masters title by avenging his US Open final defeat against Russian Daniil Medvedev with a 4-6 6-3 6-3 victory in Sunday’s showpiece match.

The Serbian, guaranteed to secure the year-end world No 1 spot for a record seventh time, needed time to adjust to break the world No 2’s sturdy defence but was unstoppable once he found his opening.

Djokovic was looking to avoid ending a season without a Masters title for the first time since 2017 and kept his cool throughout to accomplish his mission against the holder.

Medvedev was overwhelmed in the third set and bowed out of the contest on the first match point when Djokovic unleashed a superb forehand winner down the line.

Two months after Medvedev denied Djokovic a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam men's singles title when he beat the Serb at Flushing Meadows, the Russian was hoping to lock his opponent into a backhand-to-backhand battle again.

Medvedev broke in the opening game as Djokovic made a flurry of unforced errors with the lanky Russian keeping him on the back foot.

The world No 1 levelled for 2-2 but Medvedev stole his serve again to move 4-3 up with a splendid sliced backhand at the net.

The Russian then held serve twice to pocket the first set when Djokovic returned long.

The Serbian, however, turned the tables in the second set, going 3-1 up as Medvedev buried a backhand into the net.

Djokovic served and volleyed to save a break point at 5-3 and saw off a second with a big serve. Medvedev set up a third with a spectacular block at the net but the top seed’s first serve again came to the rescue.

Djokovic eventually took the match into a decider with an ace on his third set point. He broke for 3-2 courtesy of three unforced errors by Medvedev and stole his opponent's serve again to move 5-2 up.

Serving for he match, Djokovic gave Medvedev too much space and the Russian pulled a break back but his tank was empty and he surrendered on his serve in the next game.

Reuters

