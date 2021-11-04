Lucy English and Sparkling Water worth a wager at Turffontein

If 12 is your lucky number, it might pay to try a double in the two feature races at Turffontien on Saturday. Both Lucy English and Sparkling Water will carry this saddle cloth and both have winning chances.

Anyone who witnessed Lucy English’s latest win had to be impressed and Lucky Houdalakis, who knows a good horse when he sees one, will have returned home with a spring in his step.

So, with 50kg on her back and an in-form jockey in Chase Maujean, the three-year-old filly has to be the selection for the Gardenia Stakes over 1,000m.

No question there are a number of dangers to the top choice including Roy Magner’s runner Naarah and Ashley Fortune’s speedy female Bella Chica.

True To Life enjoyed a successful campaign last season and clearly enters calculations with Mike de Kock’s filly, I Dream Of Genie.

De Kock saddles No 12 in the grade 3 Victory Moon over 1,800m with Sparkling Water who — as regular readers of this column will be aware — is very much on the shortlist for the Summer Cup on November 27.

The eight-times champion trainer has given the mount to Kabelo Matsunyane who will be keen to grab the opportunity of winning a graded race with both hands. Like Lucy English, Sparkling Water will carry only 50kg.

Second Base is another who had a great run last term but the question is whether Johan Janse van Vuuren’s runner can give 10kg to Sparkling Water. It will be no easy task.

Though Astrix’s latest excellent run surprised a number of pundits, trainer Paul Peter is clearly of the opinion that his charge can handle two races close together and the gelding should take a hand in the finish.

However, if there is going to be a surprise it could be provided by Alec Laird’s runner Pamushana’s Pride as there may be a lot more to come from the four-year-old.

Al Sakeet is another De Kock inmate with strong claims in the final leg of the jackpot, but Sean Tarry saddles a formidable duo in Shango and Chimichuri Run. The first-named often rises to the big occasion and he should give his backers a good run for their money.

Bard of Avon, Sound Of Warning and Sheldon look the principals in the first leg of the jackpot and are preferred in that order. Punters should include all three in exotic perms.

SELECTIONS

1st Race: (1) Track Commander (7) Red Carpet Girl (2) Quality Joker (3) Just Smile

2nd Race: (3) Dame Of Flames (4) Coral Dawn (1) Burmese Tiara (2) Oceans Pride

3rd Race: (4) FromheretoEternity (1) Golden Spoon (3) Elusive Woman (6) Sacred Lotus

4th Race: (1) War Of Athena (4) Rain In Holland (7) Shield Of Roses (5) Magical Flight

5th Race: (5) Bard Of Avon (6) Sound Of Warning (7) Sheldon (4) Winter Smoke

6th Race: (12) Lucy English (10) Naarah (9) Bella Chic (5) Mind Reader

7th Race: (12) Sparkling Water (1) Second Base (5) Astrix (3) Pamushana’s Pride

8th Race: (6) Shango (2) Al Sakeet (1) Chimichuri Run (7) Celestial Love

9th Race: (1) Kings Road (10) Who’s That Star (2) Irfaans Boy (6) Love Lies