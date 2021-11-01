Expensive Frankel colt debuts for Fortune stable at Vaal

One of the most expensive horses competing at Tuesday’s meeting at the Vaal is four-year-old Juan Carlos. The son of Frankel cost owner Mario Ferreira R1.2m when he purchased him from Klawervlei Stud as a yearling.

Given that Frankel stands at a fee of £175,000 and has produced top performers such as Cracksman, Hurricane Lane and Call The Wind, it was understandable that Ferreira was dreaming of grade 1 success for the colt. Sadly that looks a long way off with a career record of one win and one place from seven starts.

Formerly trained by Gareth van Zyl in KwaZulu-Natal, Juan Carlos has been transferred to Ashley Fortune’s stable and makes his debut for the yard in the fifth race over 1,800m. On form, the well-bred colt cannot be fancied to win, but his performance will be closely monitored by students of horse racing.

Lady Amherst and Twin Turbo have winning chances — the first-named cast both front shoes last time out so it is amazing Alec Laird’s mare still finished third behind Reunion. Twin Turbo also cast a shoe on his last start and the gelding reunites with jockey Denis Schwarz who has won twice on trainer Fabian Habib’s four-year-old.

A runner that brings plenty of appeal with just 52kg on his back is Mike de Kock’s three-year-old Motown Magic. The son of Uncle Mo cost R1.4m as a yearling, R200,000 more than Juan Carlos.

Humble Tune finally got his act together with a narrow win last time out and rates an each-way chance. Muzi Yeni is the gelding’s fifth different jockey in his past five starts.

Yeni has two other fancied mounts at the meeting — Eternity Ring in the sixth race and Dark Travel in the final leg of the jackpot. The former only got a three-point penalty for his recent Turffontein win and should take a hand in the finish.

Likely to be the favourite is another De Kock inmate, Definitely Maybe. This R380,000 daughter of Silvano looks progressive after a comfortable maiden win at Turffontein.

Woman Of Substance, a daughter of Gimmethegreenlight, falls into the same category as Definitely Maybe, though Stuart Pettigrew’s filly has not raced since winning her maiden in May.

The training partnership of Barend Botes and Yolandi Vosloo have made a successful start to the new season and are sure to fancy their chances of winning the eighth race with either Capri Gold or Moya Wa Laliga.

Yeni rides Capri Gold who easily justified favouritism in a Work Riders event 12 days ago. The daughter of Willow Magic is hard to assess on only her second outing.

Stablemate Moya Wa Laliga has also only had two starts, but the Rafeef colt might be the best of the pair as his second behind Edward Longshanks is in useful form. He could be a shrewd buy at R300,000 for the Hollywood Syndicate.

There are 16 runners in this 1,200m contest and others worth considering for exotic perms are Midnight Badger, Meet The Captain and The Makwakkers.

SELECTIONS

1st Race: (1) Princess Philippa (2) Sing Girl Sing (3) Scottadito (6) Covermeinsunshine

2nd Race: (7) Groomedtowin (6) Ablueazure (2) Clarkson (3) West Point

3rd Race: (6) Princess Kesh (10) Last Cheer (4) She’s A Cracker (5) Keepingthepeace

4th Race: (6) Go Dream Machine (8) Dutchessburnedette (5) Olympic Silk

5th Race: (10) Motown Magic (4) Twin Turbo (3) Lady Amherst (6) Juan Carlos

6th Race: (8) Eternity Ring (5) Phoenix (1) Now You See Me (7) Aryaam

7th Race: (9) Definitely Maybe (6) Dark Travel (4) Woman Of Substance (12) Savage Love

8th Race: (1) Moya Wa Laliga (4) Capri Gold (3) Midnight Badger (15) Meet The Captain