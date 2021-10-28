Sport / Other Sport KEVIN MCCALLUM: A cracked changing room, a them-and-us set-up Cricket SA inferred Quinton de Kock refused to protest against racism, when it was the manner of its instruction that angered him B L Premium

Good old Cricket SA. If it is not playing catch-up with an issue it should have sorted out ages ago, it is creating a Kock-up so confusing and messy it starts a schoolyard brawl that ends in tears.

Quinton de Kock has apologised and will take the knee when SA play Sri Lanka on Saturday. In his statement issued on Thursday, he said he had made himself unavailable for selection against the West Indies because he didn’t want to take the knee because “I felt like my rights were taken away when I was told what we had to do in the way that we were told”. ..