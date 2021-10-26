Sport / Other Sport

More SA golfers head for US fairways

Brandon Stone, Dylan Naidoo and MJ Daffue have qualified to play on the Korn Ferry Tour for next season

26 October 2021
There will be a few more SA flags flying on US fairways next season.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Dawie van der Walt have already earned their PGA Tour cards as part of the top 25 at the end of the Korn Ferry Tour’s regular season.

And now Brandon Stone, Dylan Naidoo and MJ Daffue have all earned their playing privileges on the Korn Ferry Tour for next season, giving them a direct line to possible PGA Tour qualification in the future. The Korn Ferry Tour is the main feeder tour to the PGA Tour.

All three golfers made it through to the final stage of the Korn Ferry Tour’s Qualifying School and are thus guaranteed a spot next season. The number and quality of tournament starts they will earn is based on their finishing positions at the final stage.

Naidoo progressed to the final stage with a finish of tied 18th at the UNM Championship Course in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where he posted rounds of 73, 74, 69 and 66 for a total of two-under par.

Daffue and Stone progressed at Southern Hills Plantation in Brooksville, Florida. Daffue finished tied seventh on 14-under par with rounds of 66, 68, 69 and 71. Stone finished tied 17th on nine-under par with rounds of 73, 66, 70 and 70.

The final stage will take place from November 4 to 7 at The Landings Club in Savannah, Georgia.

