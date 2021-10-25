Sunshine Tour welcomes back fans at tournaments

The Sunshine Tour has joined other SA sports organisations and federations in welcoming back a limited number of fully vaccinated spectators — 2,000 in this case — to its tournaments this summer.

The Sunshine Tour has further advised that strict controls will be in place to ensure adherence to government regulations.

The Sunshine Tour this week confirmed its schedule to the end of 2021. The schedule includes the PGA Championship at St Francis Links from November 4-7, followed by the Joburg Open at Randpark Golf Club from November 25-28, and the SA Open Championship at the Gary Player Country Club at Sun City from December 2-5.

The final tournament, the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek Country Club from December 9-12, will not be open to the public due to the maximum daily allowed limit on spectators already being fully subscribed.

“We’re delighted that we can now begin the process of reintegrating our fans at our tournaments. But we will only do so in the strictest observance of the regulations presented to us by government,” said Thomas Abt, commissioner of the Sunshine Tour.

The Sunshine Tour recently embarked on a strong vaccination drive in which it has been offering jabs at its tournaments, starting with the Vodacom Origins of Golf series, to all the professionals and caddies.

Wimpie du Plessis, the Sunshine Tour’s Covid-19 chief compliance officer, confirmed that more than 90% of all Tour professionals, caddies, staff and support personnel are vaccinated.