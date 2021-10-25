Bloodstock sales back on track with 127 lots on offer
CTS Ready-To-Run and unbroken Two-Year-Old Sale will take place at Kenilworth on October 31
As the bloodstock train bids to get back on the rails, spirited bidding is expected at the CTS Ready-To-Run and unbroken Two-Year-Old Sale scheduled for October 31 at Kenilworth racecourse.
“This is a catalogue with outstanding variety — one of the best we have had and there will be the customary value-buying potential for pedigree students willing to do their homework,” CTS MD Grant Knowles said.
A total of 127 lots will come under the hammer and they include the progeny of top stallions Gimmethegreenlight, Vercingetorix, Captain Of All, What A Winter, Querari, Elusive Fort and Rafeef.
Breeders travelling to the sale with two-year-olds by Gimmethegreenlight, Vercingetorix and Rafeef will be confident of a successful sale. A son of Vercingetorix, Supreme Warrior, made an impressive debut at Turffontein last Saturday.
Asked if he could name the possible sale topper, Knowles said “that’s a tough question, but a lot I expect will be popular is lot 49 a Gimmethegreenlight colt who is a full-brother to Cash Time and three-parts brother to Fillies Guineas winner Gimme Six”.
Knowles took time out to name a number of lots which he expected to sell well. They are (in lot number):
Lot 2: William Longsword colt out of a three-time winning sister to SA Fillies Classic winner Caughtintheslips.
Lot 4: What A Winter filly who is a half-sister to Equus champion and triple grade 1 winner Via Africa.
Lot 11: What A Winter filly out of a winning own sister to Argentine grade 1 winner Smart Wells.
Lot 12: William Longsword colt out of an Oasis Dream half-sister to stakes winning Miss Frankel.
Lot 18: Rafeef colt out of a three-parts sister to Oaks Trial winner Chariots Of Gold.
Lot 25: Twice Over colt out of Captain Al sired grade 2 winner Jo’s Bond.
Lot 27: William Longsword colt who is a half-brother to Devon Air Stakes winner Caralluma.
Lot 31: Rafeef colt who is a half-brother to four winners out of a winning half-sister to Monterey Star.
Lot 32: Oratorio colt who is out of a winning sister to horse-of-the-year and promising sire Legislate.
Lot 40: Master Of My Fate colt bred on the same cross as grade 1 winner Tempting Fate.
Lot 42: Twice Over colt out of grade 3 winning Jet Master, own sister to Gold Medallion.
Lot 43: Rafeef colt out of a stakes winning daughter of Captain Al who is closely related to grade 1 winner Undercover Agent.
Lot 46: What A Winter colt who is a half-brother to grade 3 Cape Classic winner Seeking The Stars.
Lot 48: Trippi colt out of grade 3 winning daughter of Equus champion Almah.
Lot 57: Captain Of All colt who is three-parts brother to the useful Valediction from the same female line as his sire’s grade 2 winning daughter Springs Of Carmel.
Lot 63: Oratorio colt who is a three-parts brother to grade 1 Premier Champion Stakes and Golden Horseshoe runner-up Ancestry.
The pre-race gallops for the sale will take place at Kenilworth racecourse on October 29.
Meanwhile, the Racing Association has announced that the Equus awards for the 2021/2022 season has been changed to a SA version of the UK’s Cartier awards. In future, the awards will be based on a combination of three elements: pattern race points system, expert panel rating and public vote. Each of these elements will carry an equal weight (33.33%) in the final award calculation.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.