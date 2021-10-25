Bloodstock sales back on track with 127 lots on offer

As the bloodstock train bids to get back on the rails, spirited bidding is expected at the CTS Ready-To-Run and unbroken Two-Year-Old Sale scheduled for October 31 at Kenilworth racecourse.

“This is a catalogue with outstanding variety — one of the best we have had and there will be the customary value-buying potential for pedigree students willing to do their homework,” CTS MD Grant Knowles said.

A total of 127 lots will come under the hammer and they include the progeny of top stallions Gimmethegreenlight, Vercingetorix, Captain Of All, What A Winter, Querari, Elusive Fort and Rafeef.

Breeders travelling to the sale with two-year-olds by Gimmethegreenlight, Vercingetorix and Rafeef will be confident of a successful sale. A son of Vercingetorix, Supreme Warrior, made an impressive debut at Turffontein last Saturday.

Asked if he could name the possible sale topper, Knowles said “that’s a tough question, but a lot I expect will be popular is lot 49 a Gimmethegreenlight colt who is a full-brother to Cash Time and three-parts brother to Fillies Guineas winner Gimme Six”.

Knowles took time out to name a number of lots which he expected to sell well. They are (in lot number):

Lot 2: William Longsword colt out of a three-time winning sister to SA Fillies Classic winner Caughtintheslips.

Lot 4: What A Winter filly who is a half-sister to Equus champion and triple grade 1 winner Via Africa.

Lot 11: What A Winter filly out of a winning own sister to Argentine grade 1 winner Smart Wells.

Lot 12: William Longsword colt out of an Oasis Dream half-sister to stakes winning Miss Frankel.

Lot 18: Rafeef colt out of a three-parts sister to Oaks Trial winner Chariots Of Gold.

Lot 25: Twice Over colt out of Captain Al sired grade 2 winner Jo’s Bond.

Lot 27: William Longsword colt who is a half-brother to Devon Air Stakes winner Caralluma.

Lot 31: Rafeef colt who is a half-brother to four winners out of a winning half-sister to Monterey Star.

Lot 32: Oratorio colt who is out of a winning sister to horse-of-the-year and promising sire Legislate.

Lot 40: Master Of My Fate colt bred on the same cross as grade 1 winner Tempting Fate.

Lot 42: Twice Over colt out of grade 3 winning Jet Master, own sister to Gold Medallion.

Lot 43: Rafeef colt out of a stakes winning daughter of Captain Al who is closely related to grade 1 winner Undercover Agent.

Lot 46: What A Winter colt who is a half-brother to grade 3 Cape Classic winner Seeking The Stars.

Lot 48: Trippi colt out of grade 3 winning daughter of Equus champion Almah.

Lot 57: Captain Of All colt who is three-parts brother to the useful Valediction from the same female line as his sire’s grade 2 winning daughter Springs Of Carmel.

Lot 63: Oratorio colt who is a three-parts brother to grade 1 Premier Champion Stakes and Golden Horseshoe runner-up Ancestry.

The pre-race gallops for the sale will take place at Kenilworth racecourse on October 29.

Meanwhile, the Racing Association has announced that the Equus awards for the 2021/2022 season has been changed to a SA version of the UK’s Cartier awards. In future, the awards will be based on a combination of three elements: pattern race points system, expert panel rating and public vote. Each of these elements will carry an equal weight (33.33%) in the final award calculation.