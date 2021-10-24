Fabio Quartararo wins maiden MotoGP title for France

Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo became the first Frenchman to win the MotoGP world championship following a fourth-placed finish in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on Sunday as his closest title contender Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati crashed.

Pole sitter Bagnaia was leading Ducati's home race when he crashed with five laps to go, handing Honda's Marc Marquez the race victory and the world title to Quartararo who has an unassailable lead in the standings with two races left.

“I still can’t believe it,” the 22-year-old Quartararo said as he broke down in tears in the pit lane.

“It’s amazing, right now I’m living the dream. It feels good to have my family with me and we will enjoy tonight and until the end of the season.”

Quartararo’s victory ended nearly a decade of Spanish dominance after Marquez (six championships), Yamaha’s Jorge Lorenzo (2012 and 2015) and Suzuki’s Joan Mir (2020) won the past nine titles.

Australia’s Casey Stoner was the last non-Spanish rider to win a title when he dominated the 2011 season with Honda. Lorenzo, the last Yamaha rider to take the title, was also at Misano to congratulate Quartararo.