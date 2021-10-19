Joburg Open in November ushers in summer golf season

The start of the Sunshine Tour and European Tour’s major summer season in SA golf will be ushered in by the 2021 Joburg Open at Randpark Golf Club from November 25 to 28.

The R17.5m Joburg Open starts a three-week stretch of international golf tournaments in SA. It will be followed by the SA Open Championship (December 2-5) and the Alfred Dunhill Championship (December 9-12).

The Joburg Ladies Open has also been announced as a co-sanctioned tournament between the Sunshine Ladies Tour and the Ladies European Tour, with a prize fund of €250,000. It is set to be played at Soweto Country Club from March 3-5.

“The Joburg Open has always been an important tournament to the City of Johannesburg because of the role it plays in showcasing the city to an international audience,” said finance MMC Matshidiso Mfikoe.

“I am delighted to be able to announce this year’s tournament which, now more than ever, is an important tool in our role as a city to continue to help stimulate the SA economy amid the Covid-19 recovery,” said Mfikoe.

“We are delighted to also announce the Joburg Ladies Open at Soweto Country Club. The rebirth of Soweto Country Club and its hosting of a professional tournament of this stature has been a shining example of what golf can do to uplift our community,” she said.

Last November’s Joburg Open, won by Denmark’s Joachim B Hansen, was vital in stimulating the restart of the Sunshine Tour and SA professional golf after the hard lockdown.

Hansen’s four rounds in the 60s helped him to a two-shot victory over home favourite Wilco Nienaber.

This will be the 14th edition of a tournament that boasts a strong list of past champions, including former Masters winner Charl Schwartzel, PGA Tour winner Branden Grace and multiple European Tour winners George Coetzee, Richard Sterne and Darren Fichardt.

“We are extremely pleased to announce the Joburg Open as the first tournament on our co-sanctioning schedule at the end of this year,” said commissioner of the Sunshine Tour Thomas Abt.

Abt thanked the mayor and the City of Johannesburg for their support for years.

He also paid tribute to the late Councillor Geoff Makhubo, the former mayor of Johannesburg

“Councillor Makhubo was a very close friend of the Sunshine Tour and one of our greatest supporters who was passionate about seeing the Joburg Open succeed as a major international event for his city. Our thoughts will certainly be with him at this year’s tournament.

“We are also very proud to announce the co-sanctioning of the Joburg Ladies Open with the Sunshine Ladies Tour and Ladies European Tour, and to continue the important work at Soweto Country Club and this golf club’s role in inspiring a whole new generation of golfers.”