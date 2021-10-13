Sport / Other Sport

World record holder Agnes Tirop stabbed to death

The 25-year-old Kenyan smashed the 10,000km record and has two bronzes from the World Championship

13 October 2021 - 17:21 George Obulutsa
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Nairobi — Long-distance runner Agnes Tirop, Kenya’s two times World Championship bronze medallist, was found stabbed to death at her home, Athletics Kenya said on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old represented Kenya in the 5,000m event at the Tokyo Olympics and finished fourth in the finals after clocking 14:39.62.

“Tirop was found dead at their home in Iten after she was allegedly stabbed by her husband. We are still working to unearth more details surrounding her demise,” Athletics Kenya said in a statement.

Last month, Tirop smashed the women-only 10km world record in Germany, crossing the line in 30:01 to shave 28sec from the previous record held by Morocco’s Asmae Leghzaoui from 2002.

Tirop won bronze medals at the 2017 and 2019 World Championships in the 10,000m and also won the 2015 World Cross Country Championships.

“It is even more painful that Agnes, a Kenyan hero by all measures, painfully lost her young life through a criminal act perpetuated by selfish and cowardly people,” Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta said. “I urge our law enforcement agencies, led by the National Police Service, to track down and apprehend the criminals responsible for the killing of Agnes.”

Reuters

